Automotive airbag sensor market size is set to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022-2027; Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags will boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive airbag sensor market size is estimated to grow by USD 220.4 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. The market is driven by enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags. More than one million people die each year in road accidents. By taking safety measures and implementing safety features in vehicles these fatalities can be minimized. Airbags are one of the vehicle safety mechanisms that can reduce the risks of accidents. These airbags are found in steering trim panels, front instrument panels, and the sides of automobile doors. Ideally, all vehicles are equipped with two airbags. That number could grow to an average of six, and manufacturers plan to keep increasing this number. The increasing number of airbags per vehicle is expected to boost market growth. Technavio has segmented the market based on application (passenger cars, lCVs, MCVs, and HCVs), end-user (OEMs and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor positions.

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global automotive airbag sensor market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Frontal airbags are widely installed in the segment of passenger vehicles. Additionally, the use of side/curtain, knee, and exterior airbags is expanding in the passenger vehicle market. Throughout the forecast period, this is anticipated to continue to be a key factor in the development of the passenger cars market segment globally. The market's expansion is heavily reliant on the output and sales of passenger cars because airbag penetration in this segment is high.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ethylene glycol market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to see the greatest growth due to its market potential and the rapid growth of commercial vehicle sales in the region. In addition, governments in several countries have begun to introduce strict safety standards to reduce the number of road fatalities. For example, in October 2018 , India mandated that all new passenger cars be fitted with safety devices. Safety equipment included ABS, airbags, and a high-speed warning system. These factors drive the rapid introduction of safety features such as side/curtain airbags, knee airbags, and electronic brake force distribution systems. Factors like these are expected to boost the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global automotive airbag sensor market– Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global automotive airbag sensor market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.

Global automotive airbag sensor market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The MEMS sensors for airbags are an emerging trend in the market.

Modern vehicles are equipped with various applications that can help improve engine operation along with reducing emissions.

They also help drivers to prevent accidents.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) are small mechanical and electro-mechanical elements.

It detects the changes in the driving environment and gathers information, both inside and outside the vehicle. The control units (ECUs) receive the information gathered from MEMS.

With the help of this data, the connected control units protect the car from accidents. Thus, such factors are expected to boost the market in focus growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles is a major challenge impeding the market .

. Irrespective of saving thousands of lives annually, global traffic safety regulators have not mandated the presence of airbags in medium- and heavy-duty vehicles (HCVs).

Several arguments have been put forward for not having regulations mandating airbags in HCVs. For example, the number of occupant fatalities in heavy-duty truck accidents is relatively lower than the number of occupant fatalities in passenger cars.

Thus, this will likely pose a challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive airbag sensor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive airbag sensor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive airbag sensor market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive airbag sensor market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag sensor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The airbag systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,440.67 million. The report extensively covers commercial combi ovens market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (front airbag, knee airbag, side airbag, and curtain airbag), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,440.67 million. The report extensively covers commercial combi ovens market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (front airbag, knee airbag, side airbag, and curtain airbag), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The automotive knock sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 820.65 million . The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive airbag sensor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive airbag sensor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on LCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on LCVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on MCVs and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on MCVs and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on OEMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on OEMs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 112: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Autoliv Inc.

Exhibit 120: Autoliv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Autoliv Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Autoliv Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 124: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.7 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 128: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 133: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 134: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 136: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.9 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 138: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

12.10 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 145: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nihon Plast Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Exhibit 156: Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 160: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 161: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 163: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 164: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 174: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 175: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 176: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 177: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio