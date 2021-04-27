Automotive Airbag Sensor Market to Record an Incremental Growth of USD 70.99 Million During 2021-2025|Technavio
Apr 27, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive airbag sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 70.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive airbag sensor market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by increasing vehicle safety with more airbags. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although increasing vehicle safety with more airbags will offer immense growth opportunities, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive airbag sensor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Airbag Sensor Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- LCVs
- MCVs And HCVs
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44102
Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive airbag sensor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Size
- Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Trends
- Automotive Airbag Sensor Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors for airbags are one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Airbag Sensor Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Airbag Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive airbag sensor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive airbag sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive airbag sensor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive airbag sensor market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market in North America- The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America is segmented by end-user (testing centers and body shops, tier-1 suppliers, and OEMs) and geography (US, Mexico, and Canada). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Alternator Market- The automotive alternator market is segmented by application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MCVs and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-airbag-sensor-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article