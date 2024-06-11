Automotive Alternator Market size is set to grow by USD 3.14 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of electronic components in vehicles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive alternator market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.14 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.59% during the forecast period. Increasing use of electronic components in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in integrated starter-generators. However, increasing adoption of evs poses a challenge. Key market players include ALANKO GmbH, AS PL Sp. z o.o., BBB Industries LLC, BluePrint Engines, BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Jumps Auto Industries Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Ningbo Zhongwang Auto Fittings Co. Ltd., Prestolite Electric Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive alternator market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (IC engine vehicles and Hybrid and electric vehicles), Application (Passenger cars, LCVs, and M and HCVs), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ALANKO GmbH, AS PL Sp. z o.o., BBB Industries LLC, BluePrint Engines, BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Jumps Auto Industries Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Ningbo Zhongwang Auto Fittings Co. Ltd., Prestolite Electric Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive alternator market is witnessing a shift towards integrated starter-generators (ISGs) in hybrid vehicles. This trend is driven by the need for larger emission control systems and engines, leading to increased demand for electrical generation capacity. APAC, particularly Japan, dominates the hybrid vehicle market, making it a significant growth area for ISGs.

Vehicle manufacturers, such as Valeo, are responding by introducing advanced ISG systems, which replace traditional alternators and starters. These innovations enhance fuel economy and support the growing popularity of hybrid vehicles over electric ones. The integration of ISGs is expected to continue driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Alternator Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for vehicles worldwide. Automotive alternators are essential components in a vehicle's electrical system, providing power to the battery and other electrical components. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in vehicle production and the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and lightweight alternators, making them an attractive option for manufacturers. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The electric vehicle (EV) market's expansion, driven by increasing emissions control and air pollution concerns, poses a significant challenge to the automotive alternator industry. With sales of electric vehicles in the EU surging to over 1.5 million units in 2023, representing a 37% increase from 2022, and India's EV market predicted to reach Rs. 50,000 crore by 2025, opportunities for electric car sales in India are expected to reach USUSD 206 billion by 2030. This consumer shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs is eliminating the need for alternators, making it a major hurdle for automotive alternator manufacturers during the forecast period.

The Automotive Alternator Market faces several challenges. Electrics and electronics play a significant role in modern vehicles, increasing the demand for efficient alternators. However, the complexity of these systems can lead to compatibility issues. Components such as sensors and controllers must work seamlessly with alternators to ensure proper vehicle function. Moreover, the growing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles poses a challenge to the market.

These vehicles require different types of alternators to charge batteries instead of powering traditional engines. Cost is another challenge. Consumers demand affordable prices while manufacturers strive for high-quality products. Balancing these factors is crucial for market success. Competition is intense, with numerous players vying for market share.

Companies must differentiate themselves through innovation, quality, and customer service. Lastly, regulatory compliance is a significant challenge. Governments impose strict emissions standards, requiring alternators to meet stringent efficiency and emissions requirements. Meeting these regulations while maintaining affordability is a complex task.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 IC engine vehicles

1.2 Hybrid and electric vehicles Application 2.1 Passenger cars

2.2 LCVs

2.3 M and HCVs Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 IC engine vehicles- The automotive alternator market experiences consistent growth due to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient power sources in vehicles. Manufacturers prioritize producing high-performing alternators to meet this demand, utilizing advanced technologies and materials. Additionally, the market benefits from the ongoing trend of electrification in the automotive industry, as alternators play a crucial role in charging batteries. Overall, the market is driven by the need for dependable power solutions in modern vehicles.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Alternator Market is experiencing robust growth driven by sustainability demands and environmental concerns in IC Engine Vehicles, especially Passenger Cars. Hybrid powertrain systems are being adopted to meet stringent Emission norms. Essential components like three-phase generators, rectifier circuits, rotor, and stator are critical, with output diodes ensuring efficient power conversion. Innovations like slip rings in alternators and advanced heat exchangers are pivotal. Strategic alliances in the industry foster the development of Battery-electric and Hybrid technologies amid shifting economic conditions towards Electric Vehicles.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Alternator Market is experiencing robust growth driven by factors like the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and advancements in automotive technology. Integration of lightweight materials and power electronics is enhancing alternator efficiency. Key segments include vehicle type, technology, and region, with the Asia Pacific leading due to high production volumes and a thriving automotive industry. Notably, components like Automotive Alternator Slip Rings and Automotive Heat Exchangers play pivotal roles in this dynamic market landscape.

