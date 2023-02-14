Automotive alternator market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion: Evolving opportunities with Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive alternator market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive alternator market was valued at USD 8.08 billion. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Alternator Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry is a key trend in the market.

The automotive industry accounts for about one-eighth of the revenue generated by additive manufacturing.

The increasing manufacturing cost, especially for products with complex designs, offers significant potential for additive manufacturing.

Automotive manufacturers are adopting the latest manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing, to decrease their manufacturing costs.

For instance, Audi has partnered with SLM Solutions Group to launch a 3D printing center in Ingolstadt, Germany .

. Thus, the increasing popularity of additive manufacturing is expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive alternator market - Five forces

The global automotive alternator market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Automotive alternator market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive alternator market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (IC engine vehicles and hybrid and electric vehicles) and application (passenger cars, LCVs, and M&HCVs).

The IC engine vehicle segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. An internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) is powered by a regular internal combustion engine (ICE). It uses fuel that combusts inside a combustion chamber with the help of an oxidizer. The high demand for and production of vehicles in APAC is driving the demand for ICEVs and advanced technologies. Moreover, the rise in the disposable income of customers led to an increase in spending on automobiles with advanced technologies. These factors will drive the market's growth.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive alternator market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive alternator market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is developing, with a high scope of development in terms of vehicle ownership and technological adoption. The production of automotive alternators in APAC depends on the production and sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles and the demand for export-oriented production of automotive components. India and China have large manufacturing industries. Factors such as low wages, abundant availability of raw materials and associated transportation services, and low currency values will further drive the manufacturing industry in these countries.

Automotive alternator market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of electronic components in vehicles is driving the market growth.

Manufacturers are adopting the latest technologies to ensure sustainability.

For instance, in several vehicle models, electric power steering is replacing hydraulic power steering.

Similarly, multiple automotive controls are being replaced with electronic components to improve the safety and comfort of users and reduce vehicle weight.

In addition, advances in transmission and safety systems are driving the adoption of automatic transmission systems, anti-pinch power windows, and rain-sensing wipers, among others.

Thus, the increasing use of electronic components is driving the demand for alternators.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The increasing adoption of EVs is challenging market growth.

The rising focus on controlling emissions and reducing air pollution has increased the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Improvements in battery technology and charging infrastructure as well as government support have also increased the adoption of these vehicles.

An EV is powered by a battery and a motor, which eliminates the need for an alternator.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of EVs and the shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs has slowed down the growth of automotive alternator manufacturers.

These factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive alternator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive alternator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive alternator market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive alternator market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive alternator market vendors

Automotive Alternator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ALANKO GmbH, AS PL Sp. z o.o., BBB Industries LLC, BluePrint Engines, BorgWarner Inc., Cummins Inc., DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Jumps Auto Industries Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MAPCO Autotechnik GmbH, Minda Corp. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Motorcar Parts of America Inc., Ningbo Zhongwang Auto Fittings Co. Ltd., Prestolite Electric Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TVS Motor Co. Ltd., and Valeo SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

