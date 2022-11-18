Automotive Aluminum Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in aluminum in automotive market to 2027 by vehicle type (Small Cars, Compact Cars, Mid-Size Cars, Large Cars, SUVs and Crossovers, MPVs, and Pickups), product form (Cast Aluminum, Rolled Aluminum, Extruded Aluminum), application type (Engine, Transmission and Driveline, Heat Transfer, Wheels and Brakes, Structural Component), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Aluminum in the Global Automotive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of aluminum in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles market. Aluminum in the global automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, government regulations on the fuel economy and emission controls, increasing stringent safety regulations, and increasing gasoline prices.



Emerging Trends of Aluminum in the Global Automotive Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of aluminum in chassis and structural applications and development of advance manufacturing technologies to enhance the material strength.



Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry by Segments



The analyst forecasts that cast aluminum in the global automotive industry will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The study includes trends and forecast for aluminum in the global automotive market by vehicle type, product form, application type, and region, as follows:



Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry by Vehicle type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (kilo tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Small Cars

â€¢ Compact Cars

â€¢ Mid-Size Cars

â€¢ Large Cars

â€¢ SUVs & Crossovers

â€¢ Pickup Trucks



Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry by Product Forms (Value $ Million from 2016 to 2027):

â€¢ Cast Aluminum

â€¢ Rolled Aluminum

â€¢ Extruded Aluminum

â€¢ Others



Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry by Application type (Value $ Million from 2016 to 2027):

â€¢ Engines

â€¢ Transmissions and Drivelines

â€¢ Heat Transfer Systems

â€¢ Wheels and Brakes

â€¢ Structural Components



Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (kilo tons) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ US

â€¢ Canada

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ United Kingdom

â€¢ Italy

â€¢ France

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ Spain

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ China

â€¢ India

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ Indonesia

â€¢ South Korea

â€¢ The Rest of the World

â€¢ Brazil

â€¢ Argentina

List of Aluminum Companies in the Global Automotive Industry

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aluminum in the global automotive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of aluminum in the global automotive companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Alcoa

â€¢ Novelis

â€¢ Norsk Hydro

â€¢ Constellium

â€¢ Aleri

Aluminum in the Global Automotive Industry Insights

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that casting aluminum in the global automotive will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as it is a simple, inexpensive, and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products, which is expected to spur growth over the forecast period.

â€¢ Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to high vehicle production, improving economic conditions, and increasing investments by the industry players within the APAC region. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of stringent government regulations toward carbon emissions and increasing demand for aluminum in SUVs & crossovers, small cars, and compact cars.

Features of Aluminum in the Global Automotive Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: Aluminum in the global automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Aluminum in the global automotive market size by various segments, such as by vehicle type in terms of value and volume.

â€¢ Regional Analysis: Aluminum in the global automotive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different segments by vehicle type, product form, application type and regions for aluminum in the global automotive market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aluminum in the global automotive market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

