Automotive Analytics Startup Trait Signal Announces the Launch of Its Platform, With Private Beta Program Beginning November 15th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trait Signal announced its entry into the automotive analytics space and its private beta, to begin November 15th. The platform structures automotive opinions into actionable insights, and is more accurate, scalable, and affordable than either census data or focus groups.

Trait Signal combines artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and human analysis to collect sentiment data on each vehicle, isolate specific traits, and correlate those traits back to an extensive database of vehicle specifications. The platform then delivers that data to customers in either automatically generated reports, or a fully interactive dashboard.

"It's so common to hear people say, 'Car A is better on paper, but if I had to choose, I'd take car B,'" says Trait Signal Founder Tyler Carbone. "Trait Signal exists to get the right things on paper, so we know what drivers value about their cars, with data derived from their actual commentary."

Hunter Williams, Varitthorn Sutthisopa-arporn, and Songphon Klabwong lead the company's growing technology team. Williams's and Sutthisopa-arporn's backgrounds are in automated sentiment analysis and database development, and Klabwong has published numerous papers on the topic of artificial intelligence, including research on AI for medical imaging.

The platform provides three layers of analysis:

Identification: Identify which vehicle traits are most talked about among people who drive a specific make and model, or segment, of vehicle. Analysis: Determine whether their feedback on each trait is positive or negative. Insight: Discover which vehicle specifications predicated those opinions, so leaders within the automotive industry know which issues to target within their business strategy and why.

Trait Signal is enrolling customers now for a private beta and will be generally available in January 2020. For more information, visit https://traitsignal.com.

About Trait Signal: Trait Signal provides accurate opinion data and sentiment analysis to help automotive sales, marketing, and product development leaders build strategies that resonate with car buyers and react to drivers' changing needs. Founded in March 2019, the company has offices in Los Angeles, California, and Bangkok, Thailand.

