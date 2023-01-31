Automotive and Manufacturing Operational Excellence Leader Wade Phillips Appointed President of Seraph Europe

Phillips to drive continued European expansion of U.S.-based supply chain, operations and manufacturing consultancy

DETROIT and DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph , a global enterprise supply chain strategy, operations and manufacturing consultancy with a prominent presence in the automotive sector, has named industry veteran Wade Phillips as President of the firm's European branch, Seraph Europe, based in Dublin. Companies across a range of vertical markets trust and regularly deploy Seraph's consultants for their most difficult challenges across facilities and supply chains.

"Wade has been a key player in Seraph's success as Managing Director, leading many successful engagements for clients and attracting some of our top performers," said Ambrose Conroy, CEO and founder of Seraph. "We've always been active in Europe, executing a number of projects each year, but now we are investing in a big way. The rapid adoption of new technologies in automotive manufacturing and the geopolitical forces shaping supply chains have created many new challenges for our clients, and we need dedicated leadership to support them in Europe."

With more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and manufacturing space, including close to five years at Seraph, Phillips brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, including an extensive P&L experience at Tier 1 automotive suppliers and a proven track record of developing and scaling new business.

"I am excited to lead and work with the Seraph team to further expand our business in Europe, duplicating the success we've generated with our North American clients," Phillips shared. "Our team's data-driven, hands-on operational approach provides a competitive advantage for Seraph which will continue to benefit our European clients. I look forward to elevating Seraph's work with our current clients, developing new relationships, and growing our team in Europe."

Phillips, a graduate of the U.S Military Academy at West Point with a B.S in Aerospace Engineering, also holds an MBA in Business Administration from Spring Arbor University in Michigan.

About Seraph

Seraph is a specialized global strategy and consulting firm that partners with business leaders in automotive, private equity, medical device, aerospace, and diversified industries to handle their most complex supply chain, operations, and manufacturing challenges. Leaders from across the globe come to Seraph to solve their immediate problems and seize their biggest opportunities.

The Seraph team delivers long-term operational improvements shaping leadership teams from the boardroom to the plant floor that enables clients to transform their entire manufacturing operation. Learn more at www.seraph.com and follow Seraph on LinkedIn .

