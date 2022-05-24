Automotive and Transportation Connector Market: APAC to Contribute to 38% Market Growth from 2022 to 2026| Technavio

The increase in demand in Europe is driving the automotive and transportation connector market growth. Europe ranks the highest in the implementation of safety features in vehicles, whereas North America and APAC follow vehicle safety standards set by Europe. Furthermore, the increase in demand for electrification of vehicles and supportive government measures is expected to further boost the growth. For instance, the German government allocated USD 4.3 million to revive the automotive industry that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Furthermore, active developments are focused on developing innovative solutions to meet increasing consumer demand, especially from manufacturers of the EV industry.

Automotive and Transportation Connector Market: Key Trends

The increase in the usage of electronic components in automobiles is expected to positively impact the automotive and transportation connector market during the forecast period. Safety and security systems, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, anti-theft alarm system, autonomous driving systems, braking systems, and keyless entry, help to avoid fatal road accidents and offer vehicle security. Furthermore, regulations set forward by several governments also play an important role in driving the market growth. For instance, Norway has set 2025 as the target year for a ban on ICE vehicles, whereas China has announced a ban by 2030.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Amphenol Corp.

Aptiv Plc

AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Hu Lane Associate Inc.

J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

KYOCERA AVX Components Corp.

Lear Corp.

Leoni AG

Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Samtec Inc.

Sumitomo Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Yazaki Corp.

Product Insights and News

The automotive and transportation connector market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Amphenol Corp., a leading vendor, offers automotive and transportation connectors designed to address the growing demands of the automotive market. The company also offers to manufacture, design along with marketing of a broad range of connector and connector systems, value-added products, and other products that include antennas and sensors used in a wide range of applications in several end markets.

Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hu Lane Associate Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Samtec Inc., Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

APAC's Contribution to Automotive and Transportation Connector Market

The increased automobile production in developing countries such as India and China, along with the rise in the volume of EVs in countries such as Japan and South Korea, is expected to propel the automotive and transportation connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute to 38% of market growth as countries such as China and India are the key markets for automotive and transportation connectors. Market growth in APAC is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The automotive and transportation connector market is divided by application into comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment, body wiring segment, powertrain segment, navigation and instrumentation segment, and safety and security segment. The comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market. The steady increase in demand for convenient and more user-friendly cabins in vehicles for extra comfort, convenience, and entertainment will facilitate segment growth.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive and transportation connector market vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive automotive and transportation connector market growth during the next five years

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the automotive and transportation connector market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the automotive and transportation connector industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

