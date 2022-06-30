Automotive And Transportation Connector Market Size to Grow by USD 3.37 Billion | 38% of the market growth contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report .

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Report by Technavio. The report will answere most of the frequently asked questions including -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

Which is latest trend impacting the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the growth potential of the market?

What are the market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive and Transportation Connector Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive and Transportation Connector Market Forecast Report - Download Sample Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: Increasing electronic components in automobiles is one of the key automotive and transportation connector market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly mobility has surged the sales of EVs, which is further driving the demand for automotive and transportation connectors. Furthermore, various government regulations also play an important role in driving the market growth. Norway has set 2025 as the target year for a ban on ICE vehicles, whereas China has announced a ban by 2030. This amplifies the scope of vehicle electrification, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period.

is one of the key automotive and transportation connector market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding eco-friendly mobility has surged the sales of EVs, which is further driving the demand for automotive and transportation connectors. Furthermore, various government regulations also play an important role in driving the market growth. Norway has set 2025 as the target year for a ban on ICE vehicles, whereas has announced a ban by 2030. This amplifies the scope of vehicle electrification, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The lack of durability is one of the key factors likely to hinder the market's growth. According to the application conditions specified by the car manufacturers, to evaluate the stability of the connectors, the manufacturers have implemented a detailed test procedure. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

To learn about key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market, Request For

Sample Report Now!

Segmentation Analysis

The automotive and transportation connector market report is segmented by Application (Comfort, convenience, and entertainment, Safety and security, Body wiring, Powertrain, and Navigation and instrumentation) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for automotive and transportation connectors in APAC. The significant increase in automobile production in developing countries such as India and China, as well as the rise in the volume of EVs in countries such as Japan and South Korea will facilitate the automotive and transportation connector market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating segment highlights: The comfort, convenience, and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment's growth can be attributed to the ncreasing demand for convenient and more user-friendly cabins in vehicles.

Get Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional

opportunities

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amphenol Corp.



Aptiv Plc



AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd



BorgWarner Inc.



Eaton Corp. Plc



Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.



HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.



Hu Lane Associate Inc.



J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd.



Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.



Koch Industries Inc.



Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.



KYOCERA AVX Components Corp.



Lear Corp.



Leoni AG



Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG



Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.



Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG



Samtec Inc.



Sumitomo Corp.



TE Connectivity Ltd.



Yazaki Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click here

Related Reports:

Automotive Relay Market in Europe by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Active Roll Control System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive And Transportation Connector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co. Ltd, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HIROSE ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Hu Lane Associate Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., KYOCERA AVX Components Corp., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Samtec Inc., Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 CCE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CCE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CCE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CCE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CCE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 SS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on SS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on SS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on SS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on SS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Body wiring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Body wiring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Body wiring - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Body wiring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Body wiring - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Powertrain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Powertrain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Navigation and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Navigation and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Navigation and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Navigation and instrumentation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Navigation and instrumentation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amphenol Corp.

Exhibit 101: Amphenol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Amphenol Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Amphenol Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Amphenol Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Amphenol Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 106: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: J.S.T. Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 114: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 123: Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

Exhibit 131: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yazaki Corp.

Exhibit 135: Yazaki Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Yazaki Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Yazaki Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio