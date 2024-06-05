Automotive Antenna Module Market size is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing connectivity technologies in vehicles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive antenna module market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive antenna module market 2024-2028

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1171.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS ICP GmbH, Continental AG, FIAMM Componenti Accessori FCA Spa, Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co. Ltd., Harada Industry Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Group, Lorom Industrial Co Ltd, MP Antenna Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ruian Tianye Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaffner Group, Schwarzbeck Mess Elektronik OHG, SHIEN LIEN ENT Co Ltd, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Driver

The IEEE 802.11p standards initiated the adoption of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, with DSRC being widely used. However, cellular connectivity is gaining traction due to the extensive network presence. GM and AT&T offer 4G LTE connectivity in select models, while 5GAA, BMW, Ford, and Groupe PSA demonstrate C-V2X technology. The global automotive antenna module market will benefit from the implementation of these advanced connectivity solutions during the forecast period.

The Automotive Antenna Module market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced vehicle technologies. Passive and active vehicle systems, such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication and infotainment systems, require antenna modules for proper functioning. The use of these modules in sunroofs and collision avoidance systems is also on the rise.

The market is driven by factors like the development of 5G technology and the integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles. Companies are focusing on miniaturizing antenna modules to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. The market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The automotive antenna market faces challenges in keeping up with advancements in wireless technologies. OEMs use mobile networks like 3G, 4G LTE, 4G LTE-A, and 5G for vehicle connectivity, but creating compatible antennas is difficult. Frequent technology changes can cause supply-demand imbalances and hinder market growth.

• HARMAN International introduces 5G-ready multiband antennas, but other manufacturers struggle to adapt. Collaboration between OEMs, antenna manufacturers, and technology providers is crucial to overcome these challenges.

• The Automotive Antenna Module market faces several challenges. The first is the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connected cars, which require multiple antennas for various functions such as GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular communication. This necessitates the development of compact, lightweight, and cost-effective antenna modules.

• Another challenge is the need for antenna modules to operate in harsh environments, including extreme temperatures, humidity, and electromagnetic interference. This requires the use of robust materials and design techniques to ensure reliable performance. Furthermore, the rapid evolution of communication technologies, such as 5G and V2X, poses a challenge for antenna module manufacturers to keep up with the latest standards and requirements.

• This necessitates continuous research and development efforts to stay competitive in the market. Lastly, the increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in the automotive industry presents an opportunity for antenna module manufacturers to offer eco-friendly solutions. This could involve the use of recycled materials, energy-efficient designs, and sustainable manufacturing processes.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Frequency Range 1.1 High-range

1.2 Medium-range

1.3 Low-range Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger cars

2.2 Commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 High-range- The high-range segment of the automotive antenna market is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for premium cars and the need for vehicle connectivity in commercial vehicles. Traffic management authorities worldwide are focusing on safety, requiring advanced safety technologies in vehicles. Luxury cars are driving the demand for long-range antennas. The high-range segment, valued at USD 619.33 in 2017, grew steadily until 2021. The rise of vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication technologies will impact the wide-area antenna market, particularly with the development of self-driving vehicles.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Antenna Module Market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed to enhance connectivity and infotainment systems in passenger vehicles. These modules include components such as Connected Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Digital Cockpits, which rely on Communication Devices for Satellite, Bluetooth, FM/AM radio, Wi-Fi access system, Navigation, and Car-2-car connectivity.

The market incorporates various types of Antennas, including Polarized Radiation, Smart Antennas, Shark Fin Antennas, Planner Antennas, Non-Planner Antennas, Glass Mount Antennas, Patch Antennas, and External Whip Antennas. Transceivers and Electronic Control Units are essential components that facilitate the functioning of these antenna modules.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Antenna Module market is a significant segment in the automotive industry, driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and connectivity features in vehicles. These modules enable various functionalities such as GPS navigation, radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite communication. The market is witnessing growth due to the integration of these modules in electric and autonomous vehicles.

The use of antenna modules in safety systems like collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems is also driving market expansion. The market trends include miniaturization, lightweight designs, and the integration of multiple antennas in a single module. The future of the Automotive Antenna Module market lies in the development of advanced technologies like 5G, C-V2X, and LiDAR for enhanced connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Frequency Range

High-range



Medium-range



Low-range

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio