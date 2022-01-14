Automotive Antenna Module Market to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2025 | Increasing Connectivity Technologies in Vehicles to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive antenna module market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive antenna module market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Driver

The global automotive market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of connectivity technologies for added comfort through connected infotainment systems and navigation systems. The growing penetration of connectivity in cars is driving the global automotive antenna module market. Remote diagnostics is witnessing increasing adoption in vehicles and will be crucial for the adoption of automotive antennas in mid-segment cars during the forecast period. More than half of the vehicles in the US are fitted with remote diagnostics, and the adoption rate of the same is expected to increase further during the forecast period. The demand for luxury cars in emerging markets such as China is increasing because of the rise in average disposable income. The connected technology is also gaining traction in mid-segment vehicles, which will increase the volume sales of automotive antenna modules.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Challenge

The frequent advancements and updates in technology will be a major challenge for the automotive antenna module market. Automotive antennas are necessary components that enable a vehicle to conduct wireless communications, and these are closely related to the communication channel. However, these automotive antennas are not able to cope with frequent advancements and software updates in wireless technologies. As a result, they tend to become incompatible or redundant in due course. Thus, dealing with the continuous changes taking place in communication technologies is proving to be a challenge for automotive antenna module manufacturers. Though OEMs are working in collaboration with automotive antenna module manufacturers and technology providers, adapting to frequent technological changes would continue to challenge the global automotive antenna module market during the forecast period.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The automotive antenna module market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market share of passenger cars is expected to grow during the forecast period, which will further drive the global market. Passenger cars are continuously witnessing higher uptake of advanced antenna modules because of the improvements in wireless technologies and the need for antennas for the same. The increasing demand for premium cars and growing technological advancements in the passenger car segment will have a positive impact on the global automotive antenna module market.

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Landscape

Medium-range



High-range



Low-range

Automotive Antenna Module Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive antenna module market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive antenna module market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive antenna module market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive antenna module market vendors

Automotive Antenna Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 525.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

