Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to occupy 36% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive anti-pinch power window system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.51%. Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main countries that are significantly fuelling the growth of the anti-pinch power window system in APAC are China, Japan, and Australia. There is increasing demand from emerging markets like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, which is driving market growth. Additionally, advancements in technology, growing product awareness, and the inclusion of safety norms in several countries are expected to further fuel market expansion. This development is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, vehicle automation, touch-sensitive technology, anti-trap features, automotive sensors, electric vehicle (EV), market growth, user experience, power window mechanism, energy efficiency, and the competitive landscape, shaping the future of luxury vehicle markets in the APAC region. Download a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,367.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.27 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The automotive anti-pinch power window system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive anti-pinch power window system market are Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co KG, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nidec Corp., NSB Classic PTE LTD, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and Mitsuba Corp.

Acsysteme: The company offers automotive anti-pinch power window system with physical sensor, and soft sensor which consists of real time evaluation of resistive efforts preventing the door from closing.

Increasing safety systems in the automotive industry is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry is a major trend . Increasing cost pressure for OEMs is a significant challenge

Growth by the luxury vehicle segment is significant growth during the forecast period. Luxury vehicles represent a category of automobiles designed to evoke exclusivity and elevate brand prestige. Notably, this segment features advanced anti-pinch power window systems, enhancing safety and convenience. Luxury vehicles are characterized by their higher price tags compared to other vehicle types. German automakers, particularly Mercedes-Benz, dominate this segment globally. The demand for luxury SUVs is growing, leading to an expansion in this market segment. This trend is evident in both developed markets like the US and emerging markets like China , driving segment growth. These developments are influenced by various factors such as Automotive, Anti-pinch, Power window, Safety, Vehicle, Window control, Automotive technology, Market trends, Electric windows, Sensor technology, Smart automotive systems, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Passenger safety, Regulatory compliance, Motorized windows, Automotive electronics, Innovation, Automotive aftermarket, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), reflecting the comprehensive landscape of luxury vehicle trends and technologies. Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments. View the Sample Report

Analyst Review

The market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing concerns over safety and regulatory requirements. This technology, employing sensors, prevents accidents by detecting obstacles, safeguarding occupants from injuries. Automakers, particularly in emerging countries like India, China, Brazil, and South Africa, are prioritizing safety systems to comply with stringent regulations. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers collaborate to integrate anti-pinch technology seamlessly, mitigating risks of system failure. Tier 1 players are crucial in manufacturing motors for power windows, meeting demand from manufacturers globally, including in the U.S., China, India, South Korea, and the U.K. The aftermarket segment also sees traction as consumers seek to retrofit safety features into existing passenger cars, contributing to the broader trend of vehicle electrification.

In today's automotive landscape, safety regulations dictate the direction of market trends, emphasizing passenger safety over all else. However, there's a notable surge over safety in some corners of the industry, particularly among automakers vying for competitive intensity. The Asian giants, including key market players, are investing heavily in innovative technology like anti-pinch power window systems, addressing concerns regarding obstruction and enhancing overall safety features. This investment extends beyond developed markets, with a keen eye on developing countries where private vehicles are on the rise. OEMs and suppliers are crucial in driving these advancements, recognizing the key benefits they offer in improving living conditions worldwide. Research methodology continues to refine these solutions, ensuring market relevance and efficacy.

The market is driven by factors like vehicle economy and safety systems, catering to diverse needs in utility cars. Its growth is influenced by socioeconomic conditions impacting consumer preferences. Forecasted market size suggests promising opportunities, propelled by trends favoring advanced safety features. A thorough competitive analysis reveals key players focusing on product innovation, price competitiveness, and financial position stability, evident in their diverse product portfolio. Growth strategies emphasize regional expansion and enhancing regional presence. For investors, this market offers a comprehensive investor's guide, outlining potential returns and risks. View the Sample Report

