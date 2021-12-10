Automotive Audio Amplifier Market size to grow by USD 651.56 Mn | Driven by Growing Demand for Differentiated In-car Experiences | Technavio

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a number of regional and international players. The degree of fragmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period. Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. are some of the dominant players listed in our full report.

The market is driven by the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences. Emerging needs of consumers are pushing automobile manufacturers to offer differentiated features in their products. In addition, the advances in automotive technologies and increasing penetration of electronics in automobiles have enabled vendors to offer innovative features in their products. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the superior sound quality offered by automotive audio amplifiers will further accelerate the market growth.

However, the high costs of optional premium audio systems as a package and inconsistent quality of aftermarket automotive audio amplifiers will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By application, the market witnessed maximum adoption of automotive audio amplifiers from the passenger cars segment. The high volume sales of passenger cars have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will present maximum growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The region currently holds 66% of the global market share. The rising disposable income of people and the increasing number of affluent younger millennials are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive audio amplifiers market in APAC during the forecast period.

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies high popularity of luxury vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Audio Amplifier Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Audio Amplifier Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive audio amplifier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive audio amplifier market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive audio amplifier market vendors

Automotive Audio Amplifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 651.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

