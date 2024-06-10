Automotive Audio Speakers Market size is set to grow by USD 9.02 billion from 2024-2028, Availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive audio speakers market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. Availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of iot-enabled smart speakers. However, design complexities and high costs of advanced automotive audio systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Bang and Olufsen Group, Blaupunkt, BASSOHOLIC, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Masimo Corp., McIntosh Group, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and VerVent Audio Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive audio speakers market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Audio Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9024.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Bang and Olufsen Group, Blaupunkt, BASSOHOLIC, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Masimo Corp., McIntosh Group, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., and VerVent Audio Group

Market Driver

The new millennium has brought about substantial advancements in automotive infotainment systems, with a focus on personalized experiences and advanced features. Collaborations between automakers and technology providers, such as Amazon and Alexa, are driving this evolution. BMW, Ford, Toyota/Lexus, and Audi are among the manufacturers integrating Alexa into their infotainment systems. This IoT-enabled integration is expected to boost the global automotive audio speakers market during the forecast period.

The Automotive Audio Speakers market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on advanced technology and improved sound quality. Voice recognition technology, such as Siri and Alexa, is becoming increasingly popular in cars. Car manufacturers are also implementing connectivity features, allowing drivers to stream music and make hands-free calls. Additionally, there is a trend towards quieter engines, making high-performance audio systems more desirable. Comfort and convenience are key factors driving demand, with consumers seeking vehicles equipped with the latest audio technology.

The market is expected to continue growing, with Dolby and Harman International leading the way in innovation. Passive and active speakers, as well as component and coaxial speakers, are in high demand. Luxury and premium car brands are investing in high-end audio systems to differentiate themselves from competitors. The market is also seeing an increase in demand for wireless audio streaming and improved bass performance. Overall, the Automotive Audio Speakers market is an exciting space, with continuous innovation and advancements in technology.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The automotive audio speakers market is driven by the demand for superior in-car sound experiences, with premium systems offering advanced 3D surround sound and high-channel configurations. Notable brands like Burmester, Bowers and Wilkins, and Bang and Olufsen provide these systems to luxury car manufacturers, with prices ranging from USD2,000 to USD6,000 . These high-end audio systems come bundled with touchscreen infotainment systems, offering a complete package. However, their steep costs may hinder market growth and limit accessibility to a wider consumer base.

to . These high-end audio systems come bundled with touchscreen infotainment systems, offering a complete package. However, their steep costs may hinder market growth and limit accessibility to a wider consumer base. The Automotive Audio Speakers market faces several challenges. Fit, bass, cars, trucks, luxury, vehicles, vehicles, vehicles, quality, audio, systems, expenses, production, costs, materials, handlings, factory, traffic, delivery, calibrating, aftermarket, systems, modern, amplifiers, electric, components, wiring, installation, consumer, preferences, technology, innovation.

Manufacturers face challenges in creating high-quality audio systems that fit various car models and consumer preferences. Bass and sound production are essential factors, requiring significant investment in materials and technology. Costs for production and delivery must be balanced against consumer expectations for affordable prices.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the need for wireless connectivity add complexity to the design and manufacturing process. Meeting consumer demands for advanced features and seamless integration with other vehicle systems is a constant challenge. In summary, the automotive audio speakers market requires a balance between cost, quality, and innovation to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 OEM

1.2 Aftermarket Application 2.1 Passenger vehicles

2.2 Commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 OEM- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) produce the same auto parts used in building vehicles, ensuring compatibility with the vehicle. OEMs sell their parts through branded dealers and directly to automakers, making them more expensive than aftermarket alternatives. New technologies like 3D printing are revolutionizing OEM supply chains, driving growth in the automotive audio speakers market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Audio Speakers Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced in-car audio systems in passenger vehicles. Voice-enabled audio technology and onboard entertainment systems are becoming increasingly popular, with automakers and audio system manufacturers integrating these features into their offerings. The market for aftermarket sound systems is also thriving, as consumers seek to enhance their driving experience with high-quality speakers, sound amplifiers, tweeters, and other components.

Traffic congestion and long commutes are driving this trend, as passengers look for ways to be entertained and comfortable during their journeys. The automotive audio market is also being influenced by technological advancements such as 5G, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the availability of counterfeit products and the impact of vehicle production and sales, and disposable incomes on market demand. Dolby technology and high-volume speakers are also key features in the development of this market.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Audio Speakers Market is a significant segment in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality audio systems for vehicles. These systems enhance the in-car experience for passengers, providing superior sound quality and advanced features. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for premium audio systems, technological advancements, and government regulations on vehicle safety and emissions. Automotive audio speakers come in various types, including coaxial, component, and subwoofers, catering to different customer preferences and budgets.

The market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the rising trend of connected cars and the integration of voice assistants and other smart technologies into automotive audio systems. Additionally, the market is witnessing the adoption of advanced materials and manufacturing techniques to produce lighter, more efficient, and durable speakers. The market landscape is diverse, with various players offering a range of products and solutions to cater to the evolving needs of consumers and automakers alike.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

OEM



Aftermarket

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio