Automotive Audio Speakers Market to Grow by USD 6.30 Bn, Alpine Electronics Inc., Bang, and Olufsen Group to emerge as Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Audio Speakers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 6.30 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2022-2026

The automotive audio speakers market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The automotive audio speakers market is fragmented. Technavio has identified the following as the dominant players in the market.

Alpine Electronics Inc. - The company offers automotive audio speakers such as S S40, DP 653, DP 65C.

- The company offers automotive audio speakers such as S S40, DP 653, DP 65C. B & W Group Ltd. - The company offers automotive audio speakers with ICE, TrueImage and dynamic sound adjustment.

- The company offers automotive audio speakers with ICE, TrueImage and dynamic sound adjustment. Bose Corp. - The company offers automotive audio speakers such as Small Vehicle Series, Advance Technology Series, and Performance Series.

- The company offers automotive audio speakers such as Small Vehicle Series, Advance Technology Series, and Performance Series. Clarion Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

The automotive audio speakers market share growth by the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The passenger car segment is driven by the procurement patterns of individual customers, which are influenced by macroeconomic factors, such as a rise in disposable income. Since wealth accumulation is growing in developing economies, the number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars is expected to be significant in certain regions.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive audio speakers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising disposable income of people will facilitate the automotive audio speakers market's growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive audio speakers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive audio speakers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive audio speakers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automotive audio speakers market, vendors

Automotive Audio Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpine Electronics Inc., Bang and Olufsen Group, Blaupunkt India Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO TEN Ltd., Dynaudio AS, Faurecia SE, Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Hyundai Motor Co, JVCKENWOOD Corp., McIntosh Laboratory Inc., Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp, and Sound United LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alpine Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 89: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Alpine Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bang and Olufsen Group

Exhibit 93: Bang and Olufsen Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bang and Olufsen Group - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bang and Olufsen Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bang and Olufsen Group - Segment focus

10.5 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 97: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 102: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 104: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.7 Faurecia SE

Exhibit 106: Faurecia SE - Overview



Exhibit 107: Faurecia SE - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Faurecia SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Faurecia SE - Segment focus

10.8 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 110: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 115: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pioneer Corp.

Exhibit 120: Pioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sony Group Corp

Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sony Group Corp - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

