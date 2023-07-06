Automotive Audio Speakers Market to grow by USD 7,682.2 million from 2022 to 2027 | Availability of cost-effective speakers in the automotive aftermarket to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive audio speakers market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,682.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the availability of cost-effective aftermarket speakers, growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences, and increased R&D to deliver superior products. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aurelius Group, Bang and Olufsen Group, BASSOHOLIC, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Masimo Corp., McIntosh Group, Meridian Audio Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., VerVent Audio Group, and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Application (Passenger vehicles and Commercial vehicles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth in the OEM segment will be significant during the forecast period. As OEM is the original manufacturer of the vehicle's components, OEM auto parts are the same ones used to build the vehicle. OEM parts typically come with a guarantee that the vehicle will work with them. OEMs can order directly from automakers and typically sell their products through branded auto dealers. OEM products are suggested through automakers and are frequently essentially more costly than secondary selling parts. However, new technologies such as 3D printing can transform the OEM supply chain and are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Automotive Audio Speakers Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The availability of cost-effective speakers in the automotive aftermarket is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The demand for after-retail auto parts and administration is developing due to rising consumer preference for better products and sound quality as they invest more time in their vehicles. Furthermore, OEMs are providing aftermarket products with additional features and increasing consumer expectations. There is a strong demand for the aftermarket replacement of speakers or entire sound systems due to their low prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers is one of the major trends shaping the market. The speakers are added with the latest features and rapid processing power for delivering a personalized experience in vehicles. Furthermore, manufacturers are collaborating with technology providers to include advanced features in more segments of their product portfolio to attract more customers. For example, Amazon has collaborated with several car manufacturers to integrate Alexa, its intuitive, artificial intelligence-based voice assistant, into their mainstream automotive infotainment systems to give the best experience. Hence, the emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Design complexities and high costs of advanced automotive audio systems are significant challenges restricting market growth. Modern luxury and premium cars include numerous speakers, amplifiers, and tweeters, which increase the overall cost. For example, Burmester Audiosysteme offers a 3D sound experience which is a specially crafted sound system that is priced at more than USD 5,000. As a result, the high prices of such advanced audio systems make them unaffordable to many potential customers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Audio Speakers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive audio speakers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive audio speakers market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive audio speakers market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive audio speakers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The traction control system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.84 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (electric linkage and mechanical linkage), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The robust demand for autonomous vehicles is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive sensors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,339.77 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (temperature sensor, speed sensor, pressure monitoring sensor, /image sensor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The electrification and hybridization of vehicles is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Audio Speakers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,682.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aurelius Group, Bang and Olufsen Group, BASSOHOLIC, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Goertek Inc., JL Audio Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Masimo Corp., McIntosh Group, Meridian Audio Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., VerVent Audio Group, and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive audio speakers market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive audio speakers market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OEM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Aftermarket - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Aurelius Group

Exhibit 116: Aurelius Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Aurelius Group - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Aurelius Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Aurelius Group - Segment focus

12.5 Bang and Olufsen Group

Exhibit 120: Bang and Olufsen Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Bang and Olufsen Group - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Bang and Olufsen Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Bang and Olufsen Group - Segment focus

12.6 Bose Corp.

Exhibit 124: Bose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Bose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Bose Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Bose Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH

Exhibit 128: Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Continental AG

Exhibit 131: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.9 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 135: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

Exhibit 140: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Exhibit 143: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: JVCKENWOOD Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Masimo Corp.

Exhibit 148: Masimo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Masimo Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 McIntosh Group

Exhibit 151: McIntosh Group - Overview



Exhibit 152: McIntosh Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: McIntosh Group - Key offerings

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Pioneer Corp.

Exhibit 159: Pioneer Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Pioneer Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Pioneer Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Pioneer Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio