Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to witness $ 5.10 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the technology, the market is expected to see maximum growth in the AR segment during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

TFT to DMD evolution will be one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events. However, the slowdown in the automotive industry might challenge growth.

How big is the European market?

Europe dominated the market with a 45% share in 2020.

Global Extended Reality Market - Global extended reality market is segmented by application (VR, AR, and MR) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market - Global transparent digital signage market is segmented by end-user (retail, automotive, media and entertainment, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in the automotive industry is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is segmented as below:

Technology

AR



VR

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



MEA



South America

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Trends

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies TFT to DMD evolution as one of the prime trends driving the Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market across Europe , APAC, North America , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Garmin Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Microsoft Corp.

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



