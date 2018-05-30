Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecast by Component (Sensor (Accelerometer, Global Positioning System (GPS), Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope), Semiconductor (Controller/Processor, Integrated Circuits), by Technology (OLED (AMOLED, PMOLED), CRT, TFT, Optical Waveguides). Product (AR-HUDs, AR-Apps) End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type plus Analysis of Leading Companies
Are you looking for a definitive report on the $1.1bn automotive augmented reality market? In this comprehensive report, you will receive a highly granular market analysis segmented by region, by component and by technology, providing you with that complete industry outlook, essential for your business strategy.
With increased use of Automotive Augmented Reality AR-HUDs In entry level and mid-level passenger cars and the electrification of automotive mechanics, the global automotive augmented reality market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming decade. Digitalization permits the steering wheel and dashboard to be updated without any preparation, and augmented reality can be utilized to provide the driver with data by displaying it on the windscreen. In addition, with, increasing awareness about the safety of the driver and to prevent distractions, AR-HUDs are increasingly implemented in entry level and mid-level passenger cars.
Key benefits
Discover Where The Automotive Augmented Reality Business Opportunities Are
• 347 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively
Understand How The Automotive Augmented Reality Market Will Develop?
• Global, regional and automotive augmented reality submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression
See Which Automotive Augmented Reality Component Submarkets Will Expand From 2017-2027
By Sensor
• Accelerometer Forecast 2017-2027
• Global Positioning System (GPS) Forecast 2017-2027
• Proximity Sensor Forecast 2017-2027
• Gyroscope Forecast 2017-2027
By Semiconductor
• Controller/Processor Forecast 2017-2027
• Integrated Circuits Forecast 2017-2027
Find Which Automotive Augmented Reality Technology Submarkets Will Thrive From 2017-2027
• AMOLED Forecast 2017-2027
• PMOLED Forecast 2017-2027
• CRT Forecast 2017-2027
• TFT Forecast 2017-2027
• Optical Waveguides Forecast 2017-2027
Learn Which Automotive Augmented Reality Product Submarkets Will Thrive From 2017-2027
• AR-HUDs Forecast 2017-2027
• AR-Apps Forecast 2017-2027
Discover Which Automotive Augmented Reality End-Use Submarkets Will Grow From 2017-2027
• OEM Forecast 2017-2027
• Aftermarket Forecast 2017-2027
See Which Automotive Augmented Reality Vehicle Type Submarkets Will Grow From 2017-2027
• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027
• Automated Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Defence Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Forecast 2017-2027
Locate The Regional Automotive Augmented Reality Market Opportunities From 2017-2027
North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017 - 2027
• U.S. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of North America Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017-2027
• U.K. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• France Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecasts 2017-2027
• China Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• India Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
Middle East and Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017-2027
• U.A.E. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• South Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Middle East and Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast (2017-2027
Latin America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecasts 2017-2027
• Brazil Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Latin America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027
Evaluate The Factors Influencing Automotive Augmented Reality Market Dynamics
• Increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
• Safety regulations
• Research and development (R&D) strategy
• Technological advances
• Consumer demand and expectations.
• Advances in product quality
Discover Who The Leading 10 Automotive Augmented Reality Companies Are
• Examine competitive positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.
• Continental AG
• Garmin International Inc.
• Denso Corporation
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.
• Pioneer Corporation
• BMW
• Alphabet Inc
• Panasonic Corporation
• Delphi Automotive Plc.
