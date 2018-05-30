Automotive Augmented Reality Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Are you looking for a definitive report on the $1.1bn automotive augmented reality market? In this comprehensive report, you will receive a highly granular market analysis segmented by region, by component and by technology, providing you with that complete industry outlook, essential for your business strategy.

With increased use of Automotive Augmented Reality AR-HUDs In entry level and mid-level passenger cars and the electrification of automotive mechanics, the global automotive augmented reality market is expected to witness substantial growth over the coming decade. Digitalization permits the steering wheel and dashboard to be updated without any preparation, and augmented reality can be utilized to provide the driver with data by displaying it on the windscreen. In addition, with, increasing awareness about the safety of the driver and to prevent distractions, AR-HUDs are increasingly implemented in entry level and mid-level passenger cars.

Key benefits

Discover Where The Automotive Augmented Reality Business Opportunities Are

• 347 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

Understand How The Automotive Augmented Reality Market Will Develop?

• Global, regional and automotive augmented reality submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

See Which Automotive Augmented Reality Component Submarkets Will Expand From 2017-2027

By Sensor

• Accelerometer Forecast 2017-2027

• Global Positioning System (GPS) Forecast 2017-2027

• Proximity Sensor Forecast 2017-2027

• Gyroscope Forecast 2017-2027

By Semiconductor

• Controller/Processor Forecast 2017-2027

• Integrated Circuits Forecast 2017-2027

Find Which Automotive Augmented Reality Technology Submarkets Will Thrive From 2017-2027

• AMOLED Forecast 2017-2027

• PMOLED Forecast 2017-2027

• CRT Forecast 2017-2027

• TFT Forecast 2017-2027

• Optical Waveguides Forecast 2017-2027

Learn Which Automotive Augmented Reality Product Submarkets Will Thrive From 2017-2027

• AR-HUDs Forecast 2017-2027

• AR-Apps Forecast 2017-2027

Discover Which Automotive Augmented Reality End-Use Submarkets Will Grow From 2017-2027

• OEM Forecast 2017-2027

• Aftermarket Forecast 2017-2027

See Which Automotive Augmented Reality Vehicle Type Submarkets Will Grow From 2017-2027

• Passenger Cars Forecast 2017-2027

• Automated Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Defence Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Forecast 2017-2027

Locate The Regional Automotive Augmented Reality Market Opportunities From 2017-2027

North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017 - 2027

• U.S. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of North America Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017-2027

• U.K. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• France Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecasts 2017-2027

• China Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• India Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

Middle East and Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecast 2017-2027

• U.A.E. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• South Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Middle East and Africa Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast (2017-2027

Latin America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Forecasts 2017-2027

• Brazil Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Latin America Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue Forecast 2017-2027

Evaluate The Factors Influencing Automotive Augmented Reality Market Dynamics

• Increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

• Safety regulations

• Research and development (R&D) strategy

• Technological advances

• Consumer demand and expectations.

• Advances in product quality

Discover Who The Leading 10 Automotive Augmented Reality Companies Are

• Examine competitive positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

• Continental AG

• Garmin International Inc.

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.

• Pioneer Corporation

• BMW

• Alphabet Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• Delphi Automotive Plc.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2007/Automotive-Augmented-Reality-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Listed

Alphabet, Inc.

Ann Arbor SPARK

Apphitect Pvt. Ltd,

Apple

Audi

Bavaria Lloyd Reiseburo

BMW Group

BMW Services

BSH Bosch

Calico

Clavax Technologies

Continental AG

Daimler

Delphi Automotive Plc.

Denso Corporation

Elektrobit

EON Reality Inc.

ESI Group

Farnborough, BMW (UK) Investments

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Gap Inc

Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Geely

General Motors

GMETRI Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Google

Google Capital

Google Fiber/Access

Gravity Jack

GV

Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P.

Hyundai Group

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.

iMOBDEV Technologies PVT LTD

Indestry

Inglobe Technologies

Kagiso Interactive

Land Rover

Lexus

Mann+Hummel

MarkLines Co., Ltd.

Mercedes

Meta Company.

MITEC Mikroelektronik Mikrotechnik Informatik

Nest

Ngrain

OPS Solutions

PanaHome Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Peugeot Citroen

Pioneer Corporation

Purolator Filters

RealityBLU Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SB LiMotive

Scope AR

Shanghai General Motors

Siemens

Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH

Simlabs Software LLP.

ThinkMobilesContus

Toyota

VDart Digital

Verily

VISITECH AS

Volkswagen

Vuzix

WayRay

Wikitude GmbH

X

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain