Automotive Augmented Reality Market size to grow by $ 5.10 bn at about 32% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports
The emergence of virtual reality showrooms & events driving the Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market
Sep 16, 2021, 07:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering for Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market is estimated to grow by $ 5.10 bn during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of about 32%.Download a free sample report now!
Market Dynamics
The automotive augmented reality market is driven by factors such as the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events, electrification of automotive mechanics, and the augmented reality for automotive repairs. However, the slowdown in the automotive industry is hindering market growth.
The TFT to DMD evolution is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the connectivity issues, low awareness, and high expectation impact ar adoption might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Technology, the market is classified into AR and VR segments. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market share growth by the AR segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.
- By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports -
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market Report -The indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market have the potential to grow by USD 23.03 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.21%. Download a free sample report now!
Harbor Management Software Market Report -The harbor management software market has the potential to grow by USD 17.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. Download a free sample report now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Grab the free sample report now!
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article