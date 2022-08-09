Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Size to Grow by 19250.34 thousand units, Aisin Corp. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size is expected to grow from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The automotive automatic transmission market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the global automotive automatic transmission (AT) market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles such as passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Aisin Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eAxle, 1 motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and Direct Shift CVT.

The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eAxle, 1 motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and Direct Shift CVT. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eGen Power series which features fully integrated electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, an oil cooler and a pump, providing industry high performance and efficiency.

The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as eGen Power series which features fully integrated electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, an oil cooler and a pump, providing industry high performance and efficiency. AVL List GmbH - The company develops and offers simulation and testing of powertrain systems and their integration into the vehicle, as well as new fields like ADAS/AD and data intelligence.

The company develops and offers simulation and testing of powertrain systems and their integration into the vehicle, as well as new fields like ADAS/AD and data intelligence. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, and One Way Clutches.

The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, and One Way Clutches. EXEDY Corp. - The company offers automotive automatic transmission such as 12-speed overdrive and 11-speed direct drive.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Hydraulic AT



CVT



DCT

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive automatic transmission (AT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive automatic transmission (AT) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive automatic transmission (AT) market vendors

Related Reports

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Automotive Transmission Electronics Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2022-2026 19250.34 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EXEDY Corp., Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys, Magna International Inc., NSK Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Renault sas, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Aviation Industry Corp. of China Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hydraulic AT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hydraulic AT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hydraulic AT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hydraulic AT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hydraulic AT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CVT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on CVT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on CVT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: Chart on CVT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on CVT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 DCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on DCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on DCT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 39: Chart on DCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on DCT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type (thousand units)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 98: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 107: Aisin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Aisin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 114: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 119: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

11.7 NSK Ltd.

Exhibit 124: NSK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: NSK Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: NSK Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: NSK Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Exhibit 128: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Overview



Exhibit 129: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Porsche Automobil Holding SE - Segment focus

11.9 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 132: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

11.10 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 136: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 137: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.11 WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 143: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 146: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 148: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 149: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 150: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 151: Research methodology



Exhibit 152: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 153: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 154: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio