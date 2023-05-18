Automotive Axles Market size to grow by USD 21,994.05 million from 2022 to 2027, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive axles market is set to grow by USD 21,994.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Rising demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks contributes significantly to the growth of the global automotive axle market due to the availability of multiple axles to support heavy loads. Medium- and heavy-duty trucks are the backbone of commercial activities, including logistics, construction, mining, and any-trade related activities. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027

The automotive axles market covers the following areas:

The report on the automotive axles market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

The increase in the popularity of e-axle systems is an emerging trend in the global automotive axles market. The demand for electric vehicles drives demand for high efficiency and extended range on a single charge. The vehicle weight is reduced by up to 100 kg by integrating the electric motor into the rigid rear axle. Efficiency is further enhanced by the development of the e-axle system, such as the integration of the electric motor and rigid rear axle into a single Streamline module. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the automotive axles market during the forecast period.

The decline in automotive production due to the global semiconductor chip shortage is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The chip shortage leads automakers to halt production lines for short periods as supply shortages hamper car production. For example, in February 2023, Renault Group (Renault) announced that the production plans in India would experience a decline owing to the automotive chip shortage. Similarly, in 2022, General Motors (GM) experienced a decline in automotive sales due to an ongoing chip shortage. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This automotive axles market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars, SUVs, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others), axle type (drive axle, dead axle, and lifting axle), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income increase the demand for automobiles. Population from emerging economies as well as Middle Eastern countries have increased disposable income, mainly because of the high economic growth, which drives the growth of the passenger car segment in these countries. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries Inc.

Carraro SpA

Cummins Inc.

Dana Inc.

Dorman Products Inc.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA

GNA Axles Ltd.

Hirta Industry Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group

KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Melrose Industries Plc

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Press Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAF HOLLAND SE

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Vendor Offerings

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive axles such as rear beam axles, and front axles.

The company offers automotive axles such as rear beam axles, and front axles. BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive axles such as BorgWarner eAxle.

The company offers automotive axles such as BorgWarner eAxle. Carraro SpA - The company offers automotive axles such as construction equipment axle.

The company offers automotive axles such as construction equipment axle. To know more about vendors and their offerings, buy now!

Automotive Axles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,994.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Carraro SpA, Cummins Inc., Dana Inc., Dorman Products Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, GNA Axles Ltd., Hirta Industry Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAF HOLLAND SE, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive axles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Axle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Axle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Axle Type

7.3 Drive axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dead axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Lifting axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Axle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

12.4 BorgWarner Inc.

12.5 Cardone Industries Inc.

12.6 Carraro SpA

12.7 Cummins Inc.

12.8 Dana Inc.

12.9 Dorman Products Inc.

12.10 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA

12.11 Hyundai Motor Group

12.12 Magna International Inc.

12.13 Melrose Industries Plc

12.14 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.16 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

