Automotive Axles Market size to grow by USD 21,994.05 million from 2022 to 2027, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

18 May, 2023, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive axles market is set to grow by USD 21,994.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Rising demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks contributes significantly to the growth of the global automotive axle market due to the availability of multiple axles to support heavy loads. Medium- and heavy-duty trucks are the backbone of commercial activities, including logistics, construction, mining, and any-trade related activities. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The automotive axles market covers the following areas:
The report on the automotive axles market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
The increase in the popularity of e-axle systems is an emerging trend in the global automotive axles market. The demand for electric vehicles drives demand for high efficiency and extended range on a single charge. The vehicle weight is reduced by up to 100 kg by integrating the electric motor into the rigid rear axle. Efficiency is further enhanced by the development of the e-axle system, such as the integration of the electric motor and rigid rear axle into a single Streamline module. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the automotive axles market during the forecast period.
The decline in automotive production due to the global semiconductor chip shortage is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. The chip shortage leads automakers to halt production lines for short periods as supply shortages hamper car production. For example, in February 2023, Renault Group (Renault) announced that the production plans in India would experience a decline owing to the automotive chip shortage. Similarly, in 2022, General Motors (GM) experienced a decline in automotive sales due to an ongoing chip shortage. Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
This automotive axles market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars, SUVs, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others), axle type (drive axle, dead axle, and lifting axle), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income increase the demand for automobiles. Population from emerging economies as well as Middle Eastern countries have increased disposable income, mainly because of the high economic growth, which drives the growth of the passenger car segment in these countries. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Cardone Industries Inc.
- Carraro SpA
- Cummins Inc.
- Dana Inc.
- Dorman Products Inc.
- GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
- GNA Axles Ltd.
- Hirta Industry Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Press Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAF HOLLAND SE
- Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Vendor Offerings
- American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - The company offers automotive axles such as rear beam axles, and front axles.
- BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers automotive axles such as BorgWarner eAxle.
- Carraro SpA - The company offers automotive axles such as construction equipment axle.
- To know more about vendors and their offerings, buy now!
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive premium tires market segmentation by end-user (replacement and OEM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market growth.
The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 25.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers automotive e-compressor market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth.
|
Automotive Axles Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 21,994.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.4
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Carraro SpA, Cummins Inc., Dana Inc., Dorman Products Inc., GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA, GNA Axles Ltd., Hirta Industry Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Press Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAF HOLLAND SE, Talbros Automotive Components Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Axle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive axles market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive axles market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Vehicle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Axle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Axle type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on SUVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on SUVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Axle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Axle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Axle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Axle Type
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Axle Type
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Axle Type
- 7.3 Drive axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Drive axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Drive axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Drive axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Drive axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Dead axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Dead axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Dead axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Dead axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Dead axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Lifting axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Lifting axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Lifting axle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Lifting axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Lifting axle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Axle Type
- Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Axle Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Axle Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 125: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 127: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 BorgWarner Inc.
- Exhibit 131: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Cardone Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 136: Cardone Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Cardone Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Cardone Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Carraro SpA
- Exhibit 139: Carraro SpA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Carraro SpA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Carraro SpA - Key offerings
- 12.7 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Dana Inc.
- Exhibit 146: Dana Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Dana Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Dana Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Dana Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Dana Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dorman Products Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Dorman Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Dorman Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Dorman Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
- Exhibit 154: GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA - Overview
- Exhibit 155: GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Hyundai Motor Group
- Exhibit 158: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus
- 12.12 Magna International Inc.
- Exhibit 162: Magna International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Magna International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Magna International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Melrose Industries Plc
- Exhibit 167: Melrose Industries Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Melrose Industries Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Melrose Industries Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Melrose Industries Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Exhibit 171: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings
- 12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 177: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 12.16 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.
- Exhibit 179: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 181: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 182: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 183: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 184: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 185: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 186: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 190: Research methodology
- Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 192: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article