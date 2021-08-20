Automotive Balance Shaft Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Opportunity, New Trend Analysis & Forecast 2021-2025
Aug 20, 2021, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the automotive balance shaft market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 7% with an incremental growth of 35.53 mn units during 2021-2025. AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG are some of the major market participants.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive balance shaft market in the auto parts & equipment industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
The automotive balance shaft market share growth by the in-line 4-cylinder engine segment is leading the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The automotive balance shaft market has the potential to grow by 35.53 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AB SKF, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Jebsen & Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd., Sansera Engineering Ltd., and SHW AG are the top players in the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Although the performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines, and the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities, however, the smart mobility solutions leading to declining in car ownership have been identified as market challenges that limit the growth of market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive balance shaft market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Balance Shaft Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- In-line 4-cylinder Engine
- In-line 3-cylinder Engine
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive balance shaft market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market Size
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market Trends
- Automotive Balance Shaft Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Balance Shaft Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive Balance Shaft Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive balance shaft market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive balance shaft market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive balance shaft market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive balance shaft market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- In-line 4-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-line 3-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SKF
- American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.
- Engine Power Components Inc.
- Jebsen & Co. Ltd.
- Linamar Corp.
- MAT Foundry Group Ltd.
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Sansera Engineering Ltd.
- SHW AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
