Automotive batteries market is estimated to grow by USD 89.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group with among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive batteries market by vehicle type, channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 89.21 billion between 2022 and 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.75%. . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2023-2027

Automotive Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 89.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Montana Tech Components AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global automotive batteries market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 55% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing disposable income and the launches of new car models by OEMs drive market growth. Moreover, APAC has the maximum number of potential first-time buyers of passenger cars, which is also leading to growth in the sales of passenger cars, which, in turn, is driving the market. Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

Company Profiles

The automotive batteries market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

A123 Systems LLC - The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion 12V starter batteries, and Lithium-ion 48V batteries.

The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion 12V starter batteries, and Lithium-ion 48V batteries. Clarios - The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-Acid batteries.

The company offers automotive batteries such as Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-Acid batteries. Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - The company offers automotive batteries such as CROWN1 AGM.

The company offers automotive batteries such as CROWN1 AGM. Exide Industries Ltd. - The company offers automotive batteries such as EXIDE EPIQ, and EXIDE EEZY.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in sales of passenger cars, growing demand for air conditioning systems in commercial vehicles in APAC, and a rise in sales of electric vehicles, which is increasing demand for automotive batteries. However, multiple limitations and the short life cycle of lead-acid batteries are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

What are the key data covered in this automotive batteries market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive batteries market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive batteries market vendors.

