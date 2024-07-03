Automotive Batteries Market size is set to grow by USD 119.8 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in sales of passenger cars boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive batteries market size is estimated to grow by USD 119.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.75% during the forecast period. Rise in sales of passenger cars is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for AGM batteries. However, multiple limitations and short life cycle of lead-acid batteries poses a challenge. Key market players include A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group, CLARIOS LLC, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., Montana Tech Components AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and TotalEnergies SE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive batteries market 2024-2028

Automotive Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 119.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries China, US, Germany, and India Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Amara Raja Group, CLARIOS LLC, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., LG Corp., Montana Tech Components AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and TotalEnergies SE

Market Driver

AGM batteries, utilized in aircraft since the 1980s, have gained popularity due to their suitability for heavily electrical-accessorized vehicles. Manufactured with fiberglass mat separators, these batteries evenly distribute acid across plates, ensuring better resistance during vibration and longer life. Their slow discharge rate reduces the likelihood of spills, enhancing safety. With a lifespan almost double that of conventional batteries, superior recharging capability, and benefits for heavy traffic regions, the demand for AGM batteries in the automotive market is expected to increase significantly.

The Automotive Batteries market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. Advanced technologies such as lithium-ion and nickel-metal hydride batteries are driving this trend. These batteries offer longer battery life, higher energy density, and faster charging times compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. Additionally, governments worldwide are investing in renewable energy and electric vehicles, further boosting the market. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are the major applications for automotive batteries. Companies are focusing on research and development to improve battery performance and reduce costs. The future of the automotive batteries market looks bright with the shift towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Market Challenges

The lead-acid battery, the first rechargeable battery for commercial use, remains popular due to its affordability and reliability. However, its limitations include heavy weight, reduced durability compared to nickel and lithium-based systems, and permanent capacity loss after full discharge. The battery's lifespan is influenced by charge conditions and temperature, with optimal functioning at 77 F. Elevated temperatures reduce battery life. Additionally, lead-acid batteries have low energy density, limiting their ability to be stored in a discharged state. These factors contribute to premature battery failure and hinder market growth.

The Automotive Batteries market faces several challenges. The use of electric and hybrid vehicles is increasing, requiring advanced battery technology for longer driving ranges and faster charging times. Consumers demand cost-effective and reliable batteries, which can be a challenge for manufacturers due to the high cost of raw materials and the need for continuous innovation. Additionally, regulations on emissions and battery disposal add complexity to the market. Proper management of the supply chain, from raw material sourcing to recycling, is essential to meet demand and mitigate risks. The market is competitive, with companies constantly seeking to improve battery performance and reduce costs. Collaboration and innovation will be key to addressing these challenges and driving growth in the Automotive Batteries market.

Segment Overview

This automotive batteries market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Vehicle Type 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Channel 2.1 OEM

2.2 Aftermarket Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Passenger cars- The automotive batteries market is experiencing technological advancements due to emission regulations, fuel efficiency standards, and consumer preferences. Passenger cars utilize batteries for starting, interior electronics, and electric vehicles. With the rise of high-voltage systems and the shift towards electric vehicles, demand for energy-efficient batteries will increase. By 2030, an estimated 2,700 GWh of lithium-ion batteries will be required annually. One ton of lithium produces enough material for 90 EVs, but range anxiety may increase the number of cells in battery packs. The passenger vehicle segment will drive market growth as demand for battery electric vehicles continues to rise.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Batteries Market encompasses electrochemical devices designed to store and release electrical energy for various applications in passenger vehicles. These batteries power the starting motor for ignition systems, support the alternator for voltage stabilization, and supply power to lights, radio, and electrical accessories. With the shift towards sustainable transportation, the market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is experiencing significant growth. Consumer constraints, such as charging time and performance, are being addressed through advancements in Lithium-ion batteries, which offer higher energy density and longer charge-discharge cycles. Urbanization and population growth are driving the demand for vehicles, leading to increased focus on the durability and maintenance requirements of automotive batteries across the SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) batteries segment.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Batteries Market encompasses the production, sales, and supply of batteries used in the automotive industry. These batteries provide power to various vehicle systems, including the starter motor, lighting, and other electrical components. The market is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle production, growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and advancements in battery technology. The market also faces challenges such as price volatility of raw materials and increasing competition. The market is segmented based on battery type, vehicle type, and geography. Battery types include Lead-Acid, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Lithium-Ion, and others. Vehicle types include Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

