Automotive Battery Testers Market 2023-2027; Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive battery testers market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.37 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more Insights on the automotive battery testers market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Battery Testers Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The development of touchscreen battery testers is identified as the key trend in the market.

The market is observing significant improvements in the design and usability of battery testers.

Vendors are introducing touchscreen displays to provide convenience for technicians and consumers.

For instance, the Medtronic DSS-5000 battery diagnostic service system includes a 5-inch, full-color touchscreen display. Touchscreen displays allow the addition of multiple functions in a battery diagnostic service system in a convenient way.

Many prominent vendors in the market are expected to adopt this technology over the forecast period, which, in turn, will positively influence the growth of the market.

Automotive battery testers market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Automotive battery testers market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive battery testers market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (simple battery testers and integrated battery testers), application (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the simple battery testers segment during the forecast period. Simple battery testers are used to detect problems or malfunctions in a battery. They have a simple design and can be used as voltmeters to test the voltage as well as battery cold cranking amps (CCA). Their increasing adoption is encouraging vendors to develop next-generation simple battery testers with digital displays and LED screens. The demand for these devices is expected to increase during the forecast period with manufacturers expanding their business online and the growth of the e-commerce industry.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive battery testers market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive battery testers market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is a high-volume adopter of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In addition, consumers in the region are price-sensitive. Hence, the replacement rate of automotive batteries is lower than in other regions. This necessitates the need for proper repair and maintenance services, which is driving the growth of the automotive battery testers market in APAC.

Automotive battery testers market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing lifespan of vehicles.

Modern vehicles have a rigid body structure, a long-lasting and highly durable engine, and undergo regular periodic maintenance. This has increased the average lifespan of vehicles worldwide.

This has led consumers to keep their vehicles for a longer period of time.

This is creating an increase in the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The development of supercapacitors to replace batteries is identified as one of the major challenges in the market.

Conventional batteries used in automobiles have low power density. Their ability to retain energy deteriorates over their lifetime due to material damage.

Supercapacitors are emerging as an alternative to batteries. They have high energy density and can be charged quickly.

Supercapacitors can store more energy than lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Also, they release energy up to 10 times faster than other batteries.

These benefits are increasing the popularity of supercapacitors in the automotive industry, which is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global automotive battery testers market.

What are the key data covered in this automotive battery testers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive battery testers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive battery testers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive battery testers market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive battery testers market vendors

Automotive Battery Testers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 80.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AutoMeter Products Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, Elak Pvt. Ltd., Exponential Power Inc., EZRED Co., Fortive Corp., Innova Electronics Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., Milton Industries Inc., MOTOPOWER Inc., OBDSpace Co. Ltd., PulseTech Products Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schumacher Electric Corp., Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen JiaWei HengXin Technology Co. Ltd., SUNER POWER TECHNOLGO Ltd., and Gamela Enterprise Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

