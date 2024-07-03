Automotive Battery Testers Market size is set to grow by USD 78.9 million from 2024-2028, Increasing lifespan of vehicles leading to growth in vehicle population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive battery testers market size is estimated to grow by USD 78.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 3.73% during the forecast period. Increasing lifespan of vehicles leading to growth in vehicle population is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of touchscreen battery testers. However, development of supercapacitors to replace batteries poses a challenge. Key market players include Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AutoMeter Products Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, Elak Pvt. Ltd., Exponential Power Inc., EZRED Co., Fortive Corp., Gamela Enterprise Co. Ltd., Innova Electronics Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., Milton Industries Inc., MOTOPOWER Inc., OBDSpace Co. Ltd., PulseTech Products Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schumacher Electric Corp., Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen JiaWei HengXin Technology Co. Ltd., and SUNER POWER.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive battery testers market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Simple battery testers and Integrated battery testers), Application (OEM and Aftermarket), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AutoMeter Products Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, Elak Pvt. Ltd., Exponential Power Inc., EZRED Co., Fortive Corp., Gamela Enterprise Co. Ltd., Innova Electronics Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., Milton Industries Inc., MOTOPOWER Inc., OBDSpace Co. Ltd., PulseTech Products Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schumacher Electric Corp., Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen JiaWei HengXin Technology Co. Ltd., and SUNER POWER

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Automotive battery testers are essential tools for professional repair shops and consumers to maintain optimal battery performance. Integrated battery testers, which test multiple systems, are gaining popularity due to their efficiency. Touchscreen interfaces, like Midtronics DSS-5000, offer a user-friendly experience and save space. This technology's adoption is expected to grow, enhancing the global automotive battery testers market.

The Autonomous Vehicle industry is experiencing significant growth, leading to an increased demand for Automotive Battery Testers. ICDs and Avl are essential components in this sector, providing testing services for batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles. The market for these testers is expanding, with a focus on improving battery performance and longevity. Leading companies offer solutions for testing batteries in various conditions, including temperature and charging cycles. The use of advanced technology in these testers ensures accurate and reliable results. The market for Automotive Battery Testers is expected to grow further as the adoption of electric vehicles continues to increase.

Market Challenges

The lead-acid battery market faces challenges due to the slow charge and discharge rates, as well as the degradation of chemical compounds after numerous cycles. This results in low power density and decreased energy retention over time. In contrast, supercapacitors store energy electrostatically and can be charged quickly, releasing power in fast bursts. Supercapacitors' high-power density and ability to store more energy than lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries make them increasingly popular in the automotive industry. This shift towards supercapacitors may reduce the demand for battery testers in the forecast period.

The Automotive Battery Testers market faces several challenges. Testing electric and hybrid vehicles requires advanced technology to measure complex battery systems. The need for accuracy and reliability is crucial to ensure vehicle safety and optimal performance. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the development of autonomous vehicles add to the complexity of testing requirements. The cost of testing equipment and the need for regular updates to keep up with technological advancements are also significant challenges. Furthermore, the need for user-friendly interfaces and quick turnaround times adds to the demand for efficient and effective testing solutions.

Segment Overview

This automotive battery testers market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Simple battery testers

1.2 Integrated battery testers Application 2.1 OEM

2.2 Aftermarket Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Simple battery testers- The global automotive battery testers market is led by the simple battery testers segment. These devices, used to detect battery problems, function as voltmeters and measure cold cranking amps (CCA). Their digital, LED-screen versions are popular for their convenience and cost-effectiveness. Prominent vendors like Schumacher Electric and Bosch offer such testers, with Schumacher's BAF-M2 priced at USD37 and Bosch's BAT 110 providing quick, load-free testing. The rise of e-commerce significantly boosts the segment, expanding vendors' reach and enabling individual customers worldwide to purchase these testers easily. Amazon.com lists a variety of simple battery testers from various manufacturers, catering to diverse buyer preferences.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Battery Testers market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) in the transportation sector. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are revolutionizing battery testing in the automotive industry, enabling real-time monitoring of Lithium-ion batteries' condition and identifying potential flaws. Advanced Vehicle Logging (AVL) systems are integrating battery analyzers and testers to ensure battery safety and security in urban mobility infrastructure. Rechargeable batteries, including those used in watches, flashlights, clocks, and other devices, are also subjected to rigorous testing to ensure optimal voltage, capacity, and resistance levels. Digitalization and electrification are driving the demand for advanced battery testing solutions, making the market a dynamic and innovative space.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Battery Testers market encompasses innovative solutions designed to test and diagnose various electrical issues in automotive batteries. These testers utilize advanced technology to measure battery voltage, capacity, and internal resistance. They help identify faults, such as sulfation, overcharging, or deep discharge, ensuring optimal battery performance. Additionally, they provide valuable data for maintenance and replacement decisions. The market continues to grow due to increasing vehicle electrification and the need for efficient battery management systems. Furthermore, stringent emission norms and safety regulations drive the demand for accurate battery testing solutions.

