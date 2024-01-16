Automotive Battery Testers Market size to grow by USD 80.37 million from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AutoMeter Products Inc. and Clore Automotive LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive battery testers market is estimated to grow by USD 80.37 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 3.92%. The automotive battery testers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive battery testers market are Autel Intelligent Technology Co., AutoMeter Products Inc., Clore Automotive LLC, Elak Pvt. Ltd., Exponential Power Inc., EZRED Co., Fortive Corp., Innova Electronics Corp., Meco Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Midtronics Inc., Milton Industries Inc., MOTOPOWER Inc., OBDSpace Co. Ltd., PulseTech Products Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schumacher Electric Corp., Shenzhen Foxwell Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen JiaWei HengXin Technology Co. Ltd., SUNER POWER TECHNOLGO Ltd., and Gamela Enterprise Co. Ltd. For additional data on Market Size (2017) Historic Year, Market Size - Forecasted Year, Historic Opportunity (2017-2021), Historic CAGR, Forecasted Opportunity (2023-2027), Market Opportunity Transformation Growth, and Market Opportunity Capitalization. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Autel Intelligent Technology Co. - The company offers automotive battery testers that can quickly identify the vehicle and battery specifications and can read/clear codes on all available vehicle systems. Through its unified segment, the company offers automotive intelligent diagnostics, detection, and analysis systems and automotive electronic components such as Professional Tool, TMPS, ADAS, Special Tool, and IMMO Tool.

The company offers automotive battery testers that can quickly identify the vehicle and battery specifications and can read/clear codes on all available vehicle systems. Through its unified segment, the company offers automotive intelligent diagnostics, detection, and analysis systems and automotive electronic components such as Professional Tool, TMPS, ADAS, Special Tool, and IMMO Tool.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC's rapid growth in the automotive battery testers market stems from the high-volume adoption of cars and commercial vehicles. The region's traffic congestion causes incomplete charging, leading to battery issues. With many entry-level vehicles needing regular maintenance, APAC anticipates a surge in battery failures, increasing the demand for frequent testing and driving market growth. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing lifespan of vehicles leading to growth in vehicle population

Increasing lifespan of vehicles leading to growth in vehicle population Key Trend - Development of touchscreen battery testers

- Development of touchscreen battery testers Major Challenges - Development of supercapacitors to replace batteries

Market Segmentation

The simple battery tester segment will contribute the largest share of the market. Simple battery testers are pivotal for monitoring battery health, often used by auto service providers for diagnostics. Dominating the market in 2021, these testers aid in detecting minor battery issues, promising continued growth. The surge in e-commerce further propels their adoption, offering diverse product options and boosting the market segment's prospects.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

The automotive battery testers market is witnessing significant innovations driven by advancements in automotive technology. Traditional lead-acid batteries coexist with cutting-edge lithium-ion batteries, necessitating versatile solutions. Voltage testing, cold cranking amps (CCA), and battery load testers remain crucial for diagnostics. Digital battery analyzers and portable testers enhance precision, ensuring accurate readings for car battery health. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), battery management systems and wireless monitoring become pivotal. Automotive aftermarket and repair shops demand state-of-charge (SoC) and state-of-health (SoH) evaluations, aligning with battery testing standards. DIY enthusiasts benefit from user-friendly tools, while automotive retailers and charger manufacturers integrate smart solutions for comprehensive vehicle maintenance services. Online battery testing solutions emerge as convenient alternatives, reflecting the dynamic landscape of automotive technology.

