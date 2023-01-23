Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market to Receive Highest CAGR of 23.3% 2030, Size, Shares, Trends, Future Demand and Revenue Analysis

HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength and weakness present in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. The report is a careful examination of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global automotive battery thermal management system market will grow at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis:

The thermal management system in an automotive battery is the solution that helps in managing the heat generated during the electrochemical processes occurring in cells, allowing the battery to operate safely and efficiently. An electric vehicle requires effective thermal management systems to keep battery temperatures in the correct range and prevent the temperature from fluctuating inside the battery pack. Thus, thermal management systems play a vital role in a vital role in the control of the battery's thermal behaviour.

The adoption of electric vehicles is rising globally due to their zero-emission and high tank-to-wheels efficiency. This has made it necessary to have a proper battery management system to reach maximum performance when operating under various conditions. In addition, the rising trend towards increasing charging rates, which would allow faster charging and longer trips, has raised the demand for more efficient thermal management in EVs.

The Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is being driven by the rising adoption of IoT products. The upsurge in the adoption rate of underwater acoustic modems in naval defense is a major factor driving the market's growth. The changing insurer's focus from product-based to consumer-centric strategies is driving up demand for Automotive Battery Thermal Management System equipment market. Other significant factors such as rising awareness amongst insurers towards digital channels, and technological advancement will cushion the growth rate of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market. Furthermore, upsurge in the adoption rate of cloud-based digital solutions by the insurers to obtain the high scalability will accelerate the growth rate of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market for the forecast period mentioned above.

Moreover, increasing awareness amongst insurers to access a broader segment of the market and emerging new markets will boost the beneficial opportunities for the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market growth.

However, difficulties involved in the integration of insurance platforms with legacy systems will act as major retrain and further impede the market's growth. The dearth of skilled workforce will challenge the growth of the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market includes:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Dana Limited

Hanon Systems

STMicroelectronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

VALEO

DENSO CORPORATION

LG Energy Solution

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

Grayson Thermal Systems

Orion BMS

LEM International SA

VOSS Automotive GmbH

Continental AG

GENTHERM

Sensata Technologies, Inc

MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Recent Development

In June 2021, GENTHERM announced they are the lead investor in Carrar, an Israel-based technology developer of advanced thermal management systems for the electric mobility market. The investment will help the company to expand its Battery Performance Solutions portfolio with a technology that can improve EV safety, performance, and charging speed.

Core Objective of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market:

Every firm in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System top manufacturers profile and sales statistics

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Dynamics: Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

Key Drivers

INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The automotive industry has grown enormously due to the rising demand for luxurious electric vehicles. Some of the factors driving the sales of electric vehicles include stringent government regulations towards vehicle emissions and increasing demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles.

INCENTIVES AND SUBSIDIES BY THE GOVERNMENT FOR THERMAL BATTERIES IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES

An increase in pollution and scarcity of resources, particularly in the automotive sector, has enabled the government to take action for environmental protection. This is leading to the shift of trends in the automotive industry from normal motorized vehicles to electric hybrid vehicles for environmental protection.

Opportunity

INCREASE IN VARIOUS STRATEGIC DECISIONS BY THE COMPANIES

Strategic decisions such as partnerships and investments help companies to work toward the desired goal. As the marketplace is changing and evolving, customers are consistently looking for newly developed and advanced products.

Restraint/Challenge

HIGH UPFRONT COST

Thermal batteries are best suited for electric vehicles as they have a less environmental impact and help control air pollution. However, the initial cost of thermal batteries used in automotive industries is higher than others because it includes technologically upgraded components that do not harm the environment. In contrast, the operational costs of thermal batteries in electric vehicles are cheaper than normal battery engine vehicles.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Segmentation:

Battery Capacity

Less than 100 kWh

100 to 200 kWh

More than 200 kWh

Type

Liquid Cooling and Heating

PCM

Air Cooling and Heating

Propulsion

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

PHEV & FCV

Technology

Active

Passive

Vehicle Type

Automotive

Military

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

This Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market research offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry's leading players who have leveraged their market position.

It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go to market strategies.

In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behaviour that can help the organization better curate market strategies

Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

The market research report includes all of the market's valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market's current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Regional Analysis

Some countries covered in the automotive battery thermal management system industry report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Turkey, and the rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

China has emerged as the dominant country in the EV landscape. It sells the most electric vehicles, makes the most electric vehicles, and has access to the majority of raw materials needed for the batteries to build them. The U.S. is expected to lead this growth in the region. This can be attributed to the fact that the adoption of EVs in the country is on the rise; in addition, with development, battery prices are decreasing, and investments are increasing to set up battery manufacturing plants by leading automotive OEMs. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe automotive battery thermal management market on account of the established automobile industry; also, some of the leading EV battery manufacturers are in Germany, such as CATL.

Table of Content: Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, Battery Capacity

7 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, Type

8 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, Propulsion

9 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, Technology

10 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Vehicle Type

10 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, By Region

11 Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, Company Landscape

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Company Profile

14 Questionnaire

15 Related Reports

