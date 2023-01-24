Automotive bicycle rack market 2023-2027: Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive bicycle rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 457.24 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies is another factor supporting the automotive bicycle rack market growth in the forecast period. The rise of the ridesharing concept in the transportation sector has benefited numerous automobile rental businesses all around the world. In order to increase market share and win over customers, these businesses aim to provide value-added services to the customers. With the growing popularity of adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities, car rental companies are also adding bicycle racks to their vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing trend of self-guided tours and the increasing popularity of foldable bicycles will drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2023-2027

Global automotive bicycle rack market - Five forces

The global automotive bicycle rack market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global automotive bicycle rack market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automotive bicycle rack market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack), application (household, commercial use, and public services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the hitch-mounted rack segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The advantages of hitch-mounted racks, the availability of a wide variety of models with low-cost options, and the existence of several international and local vendors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global automotive bicycle rack market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive bicycle rack market.

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In North America , the market for automotive bicycle racks is expected to grow moderately due to the stagnating growth of the regular bicycle market. However, there is a rising trend in the region for e-bike demand. Bicycle demand is expected to be driven by the growing popularity of an active lifestyle and the amount of sports enthusiasts in the area. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the automotive bicycle rack market in North America during the forecast period.

Global Automotive bicycle rack market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the automotive bicycle rack market is the increasing demand for adventure tourism.

Adventure tourism includes mountaineering expeditions, mountain cycling, trekking, bungee jumping, rafting, and rock climbing. These activities help in improving mental and physical wellness.

Furthermore, changes in lifestyle, demographics, and an increasing preference for experience travel are responsible for the strong demand for adventure tourism.

Additionally, numerous regional governments are continuously funding the development of cycling infrastructure. The need for this type of adventure tourism will drive the adoption of automotive bicycle racks.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will be a major challenge for the automotive bicycle rack market during the forecast period

High engine power and vehicle weight reduces the fuel consumption of automobile. Vehicles become significantly heavier when bicycle racks are installed, which lowers their fuel efficiency.

The bicycle rack mounted on the roof may increase aerodynamic drag, reducing fuel economy even more. Manufacturers of bicycle racks are concentrating on producing lightweight bicycle racks in order to increase fuel efficiency.

What are the key data covered in this automotive bicycle rack market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive bicycle rack market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive bicycle rack market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive bicycle rack market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bicycle rack market vendors

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 457.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, AURILIS GROUP, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Fabbri Portatutto Srl, Kuat Innovations, Maxx Group LLC, Mont Blanc Group AB, North Shore Racks Inc., Peruzzo srl, Pipeline Racks, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Equipment LLC, SeaSucker LLC, Swagman, Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., Uebler GmbH, and Yakima Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

