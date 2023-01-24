Automotive bicycle rack market 2023-2027: Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies to be a key trend - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive bicycle rack market size is estimated to grow by USD 457.24 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period. North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies is another factor supporting the automotive bicycle rack market growth in the forecast period. The rise of the ridesharing concept in the transportation sector has benefited numerous automobile rental businesses all around the world. In order to increase market share and win over customers, these businesses aim to provide value-added services to the customers. With the growing popularity of adventure tourism and outdoor recreational activities, car rental companies are also adding bicycle racks to their vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing trend of self-guided tours and the increasing popularity of foldable bicycles will drive market growth during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report
Global automotive bicycle rack market - Five forces
The global automotive bicycle rack market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
Global automotive bicycle rack market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global automotive bicycle rack market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack), application (household, commercial use, and public services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth of the hitch-mounted rack segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The advantages of hitch-mounted racks, the availability of a wide variety of models with low-cost options, and the existence of several international and local vendors are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global automotive bicycle rack market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive bicycle rack market.
- North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In North America, the market for automotive bicycle racks is expected to grow moderately due to the stagnating growth of the regular bicycle market. However, there is a rising trend in the region for e-bike demand. Bicycle demand is expected to be driven by the growing popularity of an active lifestyle and the amount of sports enthusiasts in the area. This, in turn, will propel the growth of the automotive bicycle rack market in North America during the forecast period.
Global Automotive bicycle rack market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- One of the key factors driving the automotive bicycle rack market is the increasing demand for adventure tourism.
- Adventure tourism includes mountaineering expeditions, mountain cycling, trekking, bungee jumping, rafting, and rock climbing. These activities help in improving mental and physical wellness.
- Furthermore, changes in lifestyle, demographics, and an increasing preference for experience travel are responsible for the strong demand for adventure tourism.
- Additionally, numerous regional governments are continuously funding the development of cycling infrastructure. The need for this type of adventure tourism will drive the adoption of automotive bicycle racks.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will be a major challenge for the automotive bicycle rack market during the forecast period
- High engine power and vehicle weight reduces the fuel consumption of automobile. Vehicles become significantly heavier when bicycle racks are installed, which lowers their fuel efficiency.
- The bicycle rack mounted on the roof may increase aerodynamic drag, reducing fuel economy even more. Manufacturers of bicycle racks are concentrating on producing lightweight bicycle racks in order to increase fuel efficiency.
What are the key data covered in this automotive bicycle rack market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive bicycle rack market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive bicycle rack market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive bicycle rack market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bicycle rack market vendors
Automotive Bicycle Rack Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
162
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.24%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 457.24 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.64
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, AURILIS GROUP, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Fabbri Portatutto Srl, Kuat Innovations, Maxx Group LLC, Mont Blanc Group AB, North Shore Racks Inc., Peruzzo srl, Pipeline Racks, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Equipment LLC, SeaSucker LLC, Swagman, Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., Uebler GmbH, and Yakima Products Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
