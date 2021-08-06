Automotive Bicycle Rack Market in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | Increasing Demand for Adventure Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increasing demand for adventure tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, decreased fuel efficiency of vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hitch-mounted Rack



Roof-mounted Rack



Trunk-mounted Rack

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive bicycle rack market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market size

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market trends

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Bicycle Rack Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive bicycle rack market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive bicycle rack market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive bicycle rack market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hitch-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Roof-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Trunk-mounted rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allen Sports USA

Atera GmbH

Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Kuat Innovations

Mont Blanc Group AB

Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

Thule Group AB

Tyger Auto Inc.

VDL Groep BV

Yakima Products Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

