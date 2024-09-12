Automotive Bluetooth Products Market to Grow by USD 1.87 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by Rising Vehicle Connectivity Demand, AI Trends Report- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global automotive bluetooth products market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.87 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. Rising demand for connectivity in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased adoption of autonomous vehicles. However, security concerns regarding bluetooth connectivity poses a challenge. Key market players include Bose Corp., Embitel Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Portronics Digital Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Rostra Precision Controls Inc., Sai Telecom , Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive industry's adoption of Bluetooth technology is on the rise, particularly in the context of the emerging trend towards driverless vehicles. Autonomous cars require advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with extensive connectivity solutions for seamless communication between various systems and devices. Bluetooth plays a vital role in this ecosystem, enabling features like personalized cabin settings, entertainment preferences, and real-time updates to be synced between the vehicle and passengers' devices. Its low energy consumption and ability to connect multiple devices simultaneously make it an ideal choice for the complex network of sensors and communication modules in autonomous vehicles. This trend is driving significant investment in advanced Bluetooth implementations by automakers and tech companies, fueling the growth of the global automotive Bluetooth products market.

The Automotive Bluetooth Products market is thriving, with hands-free phone calls and music streaming leading the trend. Bluetooth-enabled car speakers allow for seamless phone connectivity, enabling call management and text reading aloud. Voice commands add convenience, while keyless entry and key fobs offer security. Bluetooth-enabled accessories cater to various vehicle types, from light commercial vehicles to heavy commercial ones. Communication and phone connectivity remain key drivers, with infotainment systems and intelligent transportation systems integrating Bluetooth technology. The aftermarket is seeing significant growth, as consumers demand mobility network and automation levels in their vehicles. Telecommunications, telematics, and V2X communication are also gaining traction. Global car sales continue to rise, driving the demand for Bluetooth business solutions. Smartphone features, such as car diagnostic data and vehicle safety, are increasingly integrated into Bluetooth systems. Autonomous driving and electrification are also fostering growth, as automotive electronics and automation become more prevalent.

Market Challenges

Data security is a significant concern as the use of Bluetooth technology in automobiles increases. With cyber threats looming, privacy and safety are at risk. Attackers can exploit Bluetooth vulnerabilities, such as BIAS ( CVE-2020 -10135) and KNOB ( CVE-2019 -9506), to gain unauthorized access, obtain sensitive information, or even control car systems. These vulnerabilities affect various car models and manufacturers, making the threat widespread. Weak authentication procedures, such as using static PINs, increase the risk of successful attacks. Outdated software and implementation flaws in Bluetooth further expose cars to various threats. Regular patches and updates are essential to mitigate these vulnerabilities. However, the lack of backup and security measures may hinder the growth of the global automotive Bluetooth products market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This automotive bluetooth products market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Vehicle Type 1.1 Passenger car

1.2 Commercial vehicle Application 2.1 Infotainment

2.2 Telematics

2.3 Communication Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger car- The automotive Bluetooth products market has experienced notable growth due to the rising consumer preference for in-car connectivity and improved in-vehicle experiences. With smartphones becoming essential tools in daily life, Bluetooth integration is now considered a standard feature in passenger cars instead of a luxury. This technology enables hands-free calling, audio streaming, and app integration, contributing to safer and more enjoyable journeys. In response to this trend, automakers are offering advanced Bluetooth-enabled infotainment systems across their model ranges, including entry-level vehicles. The ability to stay connected while driving, access personal music libraries, and utilize navigation apps through Bluetooth has become a significant selling point for consumers, influencing their purchasing decisions and driving manufacturers to continually enhance their Bluetooth offerings in passenger cars. As the number of passenger cars continues to increase, the global automotive Bluetooth products market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Bluetooth Products Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smartphone connectivity in automobiles. Bluetooth technology enables wireless connection between electronic devices, allowing cars to integrate with mobile phones for various functions. With the rise of smart automobiles, Bluetooth has become an essential feature for in-car infotainment systems and intelligent transportation systems. Bluetooth technology facilitates hands-free phone calls, music streaming, and text messaging, enhancing vehicle safety by keeping drivers focused on the road. Automotive manufacturers are integrating Bluetooth-compatible devices into their vehicles to provide real-time car diagnostic data, road conditions, and calls management. The Bluetooth business is expanding beyond infotainment systems to include vehicle safety and automation, with applications in autonomous driving and automotive electronics. The automotive market is embracing Bluetooth as a key component of smartphone connectivity, revolutionizing the way we use our cars.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Bluetooth Products Market refers to the business of Bluetooth-enabled technologies and devices used in the automotive industry. These products enable smartphone features such as music streaming, calls management, and texting in vehicles. They also provide car diagnostic data, vehicle safety, and telecommunications through infotainment systems and intelligent transportation systems. Bluetooth technology is increasingly being integrated into smart automobiles, from passenger cars to heavy commercial vehicles, for automation, electrification, and autonomous driving. Telematics and V2X communication are key areas of growth, offering real-time road conditions and energy-saving technology. Bluetooth-compatible devices include mobile phones, car speakers, and keyless entry systems. The market caters to both OEM and aftermarket solutions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric and autonomous vehicles. The global car sales and vehicle shipments continue to drive the demand for Bluetooth-enabled connectivity solutions.

