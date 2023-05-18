Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market size to grow by USD 10,337.96 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing electrification in vehicles to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive brake-by-wire systems market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,337.96 million from 2023 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 25.64%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems, increasing electrification in vehicles, and growing demand for lightweight vehicles. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market - Segmentation Analysis

This automotive brake-by-wire systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (electric and non-electric), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the electric segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Rapid penetration of advanced electronic systems in hybrid, fully electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles is driving the market growth of the segment. The environmental benefits associated with these vehicles are expected to increase sales, thereby driving the market for advanced systems, including brake-by-wire systems.

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing electrification in vehicles significantly drives the automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth.

Modern vehicles are equipped with various electronic components to improve functionality and reduce overall weight.

Electrification of various mechanical systems has allowed automakers to increase efficiency, limit emissions and improve performance.

Additionally, customers prefer vehicles that support advanced safety systems. Electrification is a key driver of technological development in the automotive industry.

Hence, such factors drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

A growing focus on improving the reliability of electronic braking systems is an emerging trend influencing the automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth.

The global automotive industry sees the integration of advanced automotive technologies and systems.

Over the past couple of decades, numerous systems and technologies have been developed for automotive applications.

But its reliability and longevity have always been the primary concerns of market players., which can be attributed to the increasing adoption of newer electronic components, complex system designs, and the linking of different systems to work together.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of development and maintenance of electronic braking systems challenges the automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth.

The components and systems currently used in automobiles change from purely mechanical to electromechanical or fully electronic systems.

The same can be observed in the car's brake-by-wire system.

The use of electronic components and subsystems in such electronic braking systems increases their development costs, thus increasing the overall vehicle cost.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market vendors

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,337.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

