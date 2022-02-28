Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market to Grow by USD 8.04 billion | Technavio

Read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report .

Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive brake-by-wire systems market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Electric:



The electric segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The high penetration rate of advanced electronic systems in hybrid, all-electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles is driving the segment. Government incentives for the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles, improving infrastructure to support electric vehicles, and growing focus on reducing the automotive industry's carbon footprints are increasing their demand globally.



Non-electric

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 52% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high-volume sales of hybrid passenger vehicles fitted with brake-by-wire systems from automakers. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market

Market Driver:

Greater effectiveness and efficiency of brake-by-wire systems:

These systems gather data from different sensors such as wheel speed sensors, acceleration sensors, and steering angle sensors. The complied data allows the systems to react quickly. Brake-by-wire systems are also characterized by their smoother, vibration-free, and noiseless operations. Such benefits are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Growing focus on improving the reliability of electronic braking systems:

Technical issues and malfunctioning associated with the electronic braking systems have periodically led to vehicle recalls. This has compelled automakers and advanced braking system developers to collaborate and make them fail-proof. Braking systems, like brake-by-wire systems, are becoming increasingly reliable, their adoption will increase in the global automotive market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake-by-wire systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive brake-by-wire systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive brake-by-wire systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake-by-wire systems market vendors

Automotive Brake-by-wire Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, Haldex AB, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Knorr Bremse AG, KSR International Inc., Mando Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SFS Group AG, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle Type

Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aisin Corp.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Brembo Spa

Continental AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

KSR International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Veoneer Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

