Automotive Brake Caliper Market Revenue Worth Over USD 27 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "Automotive Brake Caliper Market by Vehicle (PCV, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheelers), Product (Fixed, Floating/Sliding), Piston Material (Aluminum, Steel, Titanium, Phenolics), Manufacturing Process (High Pressure Die Casting, Gravity Die Casting), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of automotive brake calipers will reach $27 billion by 2026. Proliferating automobile manufacturing and stringent regulatory norms associated with vehicle safety globally are driving the market share.

Middle East & Africa automotive brake calipers market is one of the fastest growing regions with around 3% growth rate over the forecast timeframe.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2336

Some major findings of the automotive brake caliper market report include:

Stringent regulatory norms and technological advancements including automated emergency braking systems and ABS among others are necessitating the requirement for reliable and efficient brake calipers

Manufacturers across the globe are focusing on improving the product sales by investing in light-weight materials and adopting remanufacturing technologies

Major players operating in the automotive brake caliper market are AISIN Group, Continental, Robert Bosch , and WABCO

, and WABCO Companies are engaged in strategic long-term agreements and contracts with automotive OEMs for expanding their business operations and enhance their market share

Brake calipers of two-wheelers are predicted to pose a significant growth rate during the projected time span. This growth can be attributed to the rising penetration of electric motorcycles and scooters in emerging economies. Increasing sales of the product due to minimum braking distance and immediate stopping of the vehicle will further escalate the automotive brake caliper market growth over the study period.

Pistons made from phenolics will exhibit significant growth in the market from over the study period owing to the availability of wide range of plastics. These plastics have superior properties including reduced weight, that enhances heat resistance, fuel efficiency, and impart high strength. These can also withstand high compression stresses resulting in increased product adoption.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2336

Fixed calipers will dominate the automotive brake caliper industry share over the projected timeframe. These calipers consist of an equal number of pistons on both the outboard and inboard halves of the caliper. The fixed calipers have high performance; however, they are available at prohibitive price. As the number of pistons installed increases the price of the caliper also increases. Dozens of pistons are installed in the premium and sports cars, thereby increasing performance as well as the cost.

The gravity die casting will account for a considerable share in the global market size. This can be attributed to the capability of producing higher quality and dense castings with superior mechanical properties including improved strength and stiffness. Additionally, this manufacturing process requires lower investment for medium and small volume production, thereby providing a positive outlook for the segment expansion over the study period.

OEMs will dominate the global automotive brake caliper market share over the projected timeframe. This can be attributed to the installation of the calipers during vehicle assembly. Moreover, manufactures are continuously investing in technologies and manufacturing processes for improving the caliper weight and performance. For instance, in July 2019, Carbon Performance launched its line-up of 3D printed automotive brake calipers based on the proprietary automated intelligent platform - SK3L370N.

Middle East & Africa will serve immense growth opportunities in the global market share. It is one of the fastest growing regions with around 3% growth rate over the forecast timeframe. The automobile component suppliers are required to balance the opportunities against the related risks from possible OEM dependencies, legal conditions, and potential political instabilities.

Some of the prominent industry players include WABCO, Continental, Robert Bosch, AISIN Group, and Brakes International among others. OEMs are focusing on sufficing customer requirements for next-generation vehicles and improving their distribution channel through both offline and online portals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 310 pages with 367 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the report, "Automotive Brake Caliper Market 2019-2026" in detail along with the table of contents @

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automotive-brake-caliper-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Automotive Brake Caliper Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013- 2024

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5 Application

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.4.1 Regional Pricing

3.4.2 Cost structure analysis

3.5 Brake calipers production capacity per region, 2013-2016

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Technology landscape

3.6.1 Electric park brake

3.6.2 Low drag caliper

3.6.3 Rear caliper and integrated park brake

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 North America

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.4 LATAM

3.7.5 MEA

3.8 Industry impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers by region

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9 Innovation & sustainability

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2016

3.12.1 Top company's overview

3.12.2 Market share analysis, 2016

3.12.3 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTLE analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/automotive-brake-caliper-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

by-2026-automotive-brake-calipers.png

By 2026, Automotive Brake Calipers Market to hit US$27 Bn: GMI

Middle East & Africa automotive brake calipers market is one of the fastest growing regions with around 3% growth rate over the forecast timeframe.

Related Links

Automotive Aftermarket Size

Automotive Brake Pads Market Size

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2336

