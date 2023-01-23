Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market to Grow at YOY of 2.53% between 2022 and 2023, Insights on Post- Covid Analysis and Recovery-Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive brake components aftermarket market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.07 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. COVID-19 negatively impacted the growth of the market, as the demand for new cars declined in 2020. However, developed economies in APAC, namely Japan, South Korea, and Australia, have been able to control COVID-19, which will support market growth in these countries. China has also controlled the spread of the disease and resumed manufacturing automobile and auto components and accessories. These factors are expected to drive the demand for automotive brake component aftermarket products and propel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the automotive brake components aftermarket market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market 2023-2027

Significant Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market Trend

Emerging 3D printing in the automotive aftermarket industry is the primary trend in the global automotive brake components aftermarket market growth. The current scope of 3D printing is limited to the production of low-volume production tools or small-volume parts. The reason for this is, among other things, the high price of 3D printing machines, slow printing speed, and low software optimization. However, with the integration of software, high printing speed, and the gradual decrease in the price of 3D printing machines, 3D printing is bringing a revolution in the global automotive market.

Global automotive brake components aftermarket market - Five forces

The global automotive brake components aftermarket market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automotive brake components aftermarket market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automotive brake components aftermarket market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, and others) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The brake pads segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Brake pads are a very important part of the brake system. Every time the brake is applied, the pad rubs against the rotating rotor to give the braking force to stop the vehicle. Thus, as the brake pads wear out with every braking, the demand for this brake component is high for replacement parts for vehicles. This factor will drive the global automotive brake components aftermarket for brake pads during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive brake components aftermarket market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive brake components aftermarket market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region consists of an extremely price-sensitive population that solely focuses on cost reduction with maximum use of any products, especially vehicles. The aftermarket in APAC uses these strategies to attract its customers. The average replacement cycle for a vehicle in APAC is around 14 years. Therefore, the replacement cycle of the components in a vehicle in APAC is expected to increase over time due to the extensive use of the vehicle. Additionally, road conditions in Asian countries are quite rough. This increases the threat of component damage. This is the main factor that is boosting the aftermarket components, such as brake systems, during the forecast period.

Global automotive brake components aftermarket market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing number of parc vehicles is the key factor driving the global automotive brake components aftermarket market growth.

Continued growth in the number of Parc vehicles (vehicles in use) across all regions is likely to drive demand for automotive brake components in the aftermarket.

The main factor contributing to the increase in the number of parc vehicles is the constant increase in new registrations, and the long life of cars has increased the number of parked vehicles worldwide.

Car sales are high in the developed economies of North America and Europe . New vehicle registrations are increasing worldwide.

and . New vehicle registrations are increasing worldwide. Moreover, OEMs have extended warranties on their vehicles, which has resulted in the scaling of car reliability. All these factors have contributed to an increase in the number of parc vehicles during the forecast period

Major challenges hindering market growth

High installation costs of advanced brake systems are a major challenge to the global automotive brake components aftermarket market growth.

Advanced braking systems, such as the ABS system, consist of many parts. If they are not used effectively, there is a greater chance that these parts may age or fail when needed.

Therefore, these systems add to the overall cost of owning a vehicle and maintaining it.

Issues related to proper calibration and disorientation increase the cost of ownership for people who own vehicles equipped with ABS.

On average, replacing an ABS at dealers may cost $1,000 - $1,500 .

What are the key data covered in this automotive brake components aftermarket market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive brake components aftermarket market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the automotive brake components aftermarket market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive brake components aftermarket industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake components aftermarket market vendors

Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., ABS Friction Inc., Baer Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, Disc Brakes Australia Pty. Ltd., First Brands Group, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., Haldex AB, Hyundai Motor Co., Meritor Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive brake components aftermarket market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Brake pads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Brake shoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Brake calipers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aisin Corp.

12.4 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

12.5 BorgWarner Inc.

12.6 Brembo SpA

12.7 Carlisle Companies Inc.

12.8 Continental AG

12.9 First Brands Group

12.10 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.11 Meritor Inc.

12.12 Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.14 Tata Motors Ltd.

12.15 Tenneco Inc.

12.16 Valeo SA

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

