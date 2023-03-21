Automotive brake wear sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing concerns for vehicle security will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive brake wear sensors market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,091.42 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.04%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing concerns for vehicle security. The demand for safety, fuel efficiency, and reduction of emission levels has increased in the automotive industry. Sensors such as brake wear sensors offer occupants a safe and comfortable traveling experience. These sensors alert the customer when the efficiency of a brake pad decreases. They also provide information such as a mileage estimation until the brake pad wears out. Therefore, the use of automotive brake wear sensors decreases the number of accidents. Such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Charts & data tables about the market have been covered in this report. Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), product (electronic brake wear sensors and disc brake wear sensors), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application

The passenger cars segment was valued at USD 1,792.52 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. During the forecast period, this segment will account for a significant share of the market growth. The braking system is an integral part of a vehicle, as it involves safety and control standards. The demand for passenger cars is expected to increase in developing economies. As a result, the demand for automotive brake wear sensors will also increase. Automotive brake wear sensors are used more in luxury and mid-level passenger cars when compared to entry-level vehicles, as the customers of such cars are less price-sensitive. Moreover, many regulatory bodies are expected to make automotive brake sensors mandatory to increase safety and decrease the number of road accidents. Such factors are likely to drive the growth of the passenger cars segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has the first-mover advantage in the automobile industry due to the presence of mature markets and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada . As a result, there is a high concentration of passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers in North America , such as General Motors Co, Ford Motor, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as an increase in awareness about passenger safety, road safety, and vehicle security. Moreover, various auto manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to take advantage of the low production costs. This, in turn, is expected to increase vehicle production in Mexico . Such factors will drive the demand for automotive brake sensors during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What are the key data covered in this automotive brake wear sensors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive brake wear sensors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake wear sensors market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,091.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Beck Arnley Holdings LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CARiD.com, Carlisle Companies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., FMP Group (Australia) Pty Ltd., General Motors Co, Herth Buss Fahrzeugteile GmbH and Co. KG, Holstein Automotive Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH, PEX German O.E. Parts LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, SADECA SYSTEMS SLU, Sensata Technologies Inc, Standard Motor Products Inc., and Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive brake wear sensors market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Electronic brake wear sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Disc brake wear sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

12.4 BorgWarner Inc.

12.5 Brembo SpA

12.6 CARiD.com

12.7 Carlisle Companies Inc.

12.8 Continental AG

12.9 DENSO Corp.

12.10 General Motors Co

12.11 Holstein Automotive Group

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.13 Otto Zimmermann Maschinen und Apparatebau GmbH

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.15 Sensata Technologies Inc

12.16 Shandong Frontech Auto Parts Co. Ltd

12.17 Standard Motor Products Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

