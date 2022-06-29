Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 69.68 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

Market Driver - The growing uptake of automotive electronics is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market . With the advent of technological innovations in automobiles, the uptake of electronic components and sub-systems has increased in vehicles (especially passenger vehicles). In 2018, the penetration of automotive electronics was about three-fifths in an average automobile, which was about two-thirds during 2013-2014.

Market Challenges - The government regulations regarding automotive mirrors are a major challenge for the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth. The majority of the states in the US are governed by regulations that require vehicles to have side-view mirrors. The addition of automotive camera-based side mirrors increases production costs. Hence, vehicle manufacturers are inclined to offer automotive camera-based side mirrors only with premium segment vehicles.

Segmentation Analysis:

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market report is segmented by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

Regional Analysis: 41% of the market's growth will originate from the Americas during the forecast period. The UK is the key market for automotive camera-based side mirrors market in the Americas. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing uptake of automotive electronics will facilitate the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth in the Americas over the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BMW Group



Continental AG



Gentex Corp.



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.



Kappa optronics GmbH



Kyocera Corp.



Magna International Inc.



Mitsubishi Electric Corp.



Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

The automotive dampers market share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

share is expected to increase to USD 6.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%. The automotive projector headlamps market share is expected to increase to USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%.

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 83.09% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 69.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.96 Performing market contribution Americas at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW Group, Continental AG, Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for automotive components and accessories

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 29: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

7.6 Key leading countries

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 39: BMW Group - Overview



Exhibit 40: BMW Group - Business segments



Exhibit 41: BMW Group – Key news

10.3 BMW Group

Exhibit 42: BMW Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 43: BMW Group - Segment focus



Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Business segments

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 46: Continental AG – Key news



Exhibit 47: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 49: Gentex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

10.5 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 57: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 59: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. – Key news

10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kappa optronics GmbH

Exhibit 66: Kappa optronics GmbH – Key news



Exhibit 67: Kappa optronics GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments

10.9 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 70: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 72: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Magna International Inc. - Business segments

10.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 74: Magna International Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 81: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments

10.12 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources



Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

