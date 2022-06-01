Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Size to Grow by USD 69.68 Mn at a CAGR of 83.09%| Passenger Cars segment is expected to witness lucrative growth | Technavio

This market research report extensively covers Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market by the following:

Application - Passenger cars and commercial vehicles

The passenger car category will see a large increase in market share for automotive camera-based side mirrors. Luxury carmakers are focusing on improving passenger car safety by including innovative safety features such as camera-based side mirrors. As a result, the car industry's need for camera-based side mirrors is rapidly expanding.

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

The Americas will account for 41% of the market's growth. In the Americas, the UK is the most important market for automobile camera-based side mirrors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projected period, the increased adoption of automotive electronics will aid the growth of the vehicle camera-based side mirrors market in the Americas.

Get more insights into this market's growth with a detailed analysis of the top regions, View our Sample Report!

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the primary factors driving the worldwide automotive camera-based side mirrors market is the increasing adoption of automotive electronics. Electronic components and sub-systems have become more common in automobiles as a result of technological advancements (especially passenger vehicles). Stringent regulatory norms and mandates, the growing focus on fuel efficiency, the demand for advanced safety, the growing need for connectivity systems, the increasing adoption of hybrid powertrains, and the electrification of components all contribute to the high adoption of automotive electronics.

Market Trend

The expansion of the worldwide automobile camera-based side mirrors market will be fueled by the emergence of surround-view mirror systems. A surround-view mirror system, often known as a 360-degree camera system, is a collection of numerous cameras positioned to offer the driver with 360-degree visibility of the vehicle. The technology is built to automatically combine all of the inputs from the surrounding cameras into a single movie that provides the driver with an elevated view. Surround-view mirror systems use sonar technology to correctly determine the distance between nearby vehicles or obstacles and provide auditory cues to the driver about the distance between the vehicle and the obstacle.

Market Challenge

Government laws governing vehicle mirrors are posing a significant impediment to the growth of the worldwide automotive camera-based side mirrors market. The majority of states in the United States have laws requiring vehicles to have side-view mirrors. The inclusion of side mirrors based on automobile cameras raises production costs. As a result, automakers are more likely to offer automotive camera-based side mirrors solely on expensive vehicles.

Our reports cover all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Download Sample Report Now!

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

North America

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Vendor

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BMW Group

Continental AG

Gentex Corp.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Kappa optronics GmbH

Kyocera Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Product Insights and News

Gentex Corp. - The company offers vision systems based on multiple imager platforms.

- The company offers vision systems based on multiple imager platforms. Honda Motor Co. Ltd .- The company offers side camera mirror systems.

.- The company offers side camera mirror systems. Kyocera Corp.- The company offers automotive camera modules.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Truck Bedliners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyester Tire Cord Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 83.09% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 69.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 35.96 Regional analysis APAC, EMEA, and Americas Performing market contribution Americas at 41% Key consumer countries Japan, UK, China, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BMW Group, Continental AG, Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for automotive components and accessories

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 27: EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Americas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

7.6 Key leading countries

7.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

· 9.1 Overview

· Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

· 9.2 Landscape disruption

· Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: BMW Group - Overview

Exhibit 40: BMW Group - Business segments

Exhibit 41: BMW Group – Key news

10.3 BMW Group

Exhibit 42: BMW Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 43: BMW Group - Segment focus

Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Business segments

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 46: Continental AG – Key news

Exhibit 47: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 48: Continental AG - Segment focus

Exhibit 49: Gentex Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

10.5 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

Exhibit 54: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 57: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

Exhibit 59: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. – Key news

10.7 Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kappa optronics GmbH

Exhibit 66: Kappa optronics GmbH – Key news

Exhibit 67: Kappa optronics GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Kyocera Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments

10.9 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 70: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

Exhibit 72: Magna International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Magna International Inc. - Business segments

10.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 74: Magna International Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 75: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 77: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

10.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 79: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

Exhibit 81: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Business segments

10.12 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio