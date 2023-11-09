Automotive camera market in China 2022-2026 | The market is driven by the priority of automotive safety among customers. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the automotive camera market size in China is estimated to grow by 2567.82 thousand units from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the priority of automotive safety among customers. Automobile safety is emerging as an important feature among customers, which is compelling many vehicle owners to adopt safety systems in their vehicles. Automobile manufacturers are actively working on improving safety to reduce accidents and injuries. The growing focus on safety is increasing the penetration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technologies, such as backup cameras and dashboard cameras in automobiles. In addition, automotive camera manufacturers are making continuous developments and are introducing customized products for end-users. Get an in-depth analysis of the market study. buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Market in China

Automotive camera market in China - Five Forces

The cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Automotive camera market in China – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Automotive camera market in China - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (viewing and sensing and viewing only) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).

The market growth in the passenger vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Tight parking spaces in urban localities have led vehicle users to adopt passive systems such as backup cameras to assist them in parking. In addition, the continuous reduction in the prices of sensors, cameras, and displays has boosted the growth of the segment.

Automotive camera market in China – Market Dynamics

Key trend driving market growth

he increasing use of wide-angle camera technology is the key trend in the market. Wide-angle cameras are increasingly becoming popular in the automotive industry as they offer wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality. Automotive OEMs are exploring applications of these cameras in detecting blind spots on the road. With growing concerns for both passengers and pedestrians, the demand for wide-angle cameras will increase during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high replacement cost associated with camera modules is the major challenge in the market.

The penetration of automotive cameras is limited in entry-level and lower variants of mid-segment cars, especially in emerging economies, as they increase the cost of vehicles.

Some customers are reluctant to install automotive cameras in their vehicles due to their high cost.

Also, the replacement cost of these cameras is high, as it is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

What are the key data covered in this automotive camera market in China report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive camera market in China between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the automotive camera market in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive camera market in China industry across China

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive camera market vendors in China

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

