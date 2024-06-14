Automotive Camera Market Size in North America is set to grow by USD 3.93 billion from 2024-2028, Priority of automotive safety among customers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera market size in North America is estimated to grow by USD 3.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period. Priority of automotive safety among customers is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased use of wide-angle camera technology. However, high replacement costs associated with camera modules poses a challenge. Key market players include Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Camera Market in North America 2024-2028

Automotive Camera Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.64% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3937.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.98 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Key companies profiled Autoliv Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

In the North American automotive market, wide-angle cameras are increasingly utilized for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and 360-degree surround-view monitoring. These cameras expand the field of view, enhancing safety features like lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot detection, and parking assistance. The demand for 360-degree surround-view systems is rising, especially for electric and autonomous vehicles, where they support safety and perception systems, including forward collision warning and object detection. The integration of wide-angle cameras into ADAS aids in early hazard detection, improving system response. Overall, the adoption of wide-angle cameras is driving advancements in safety and driver assistance technologies in North America.

The automotive camera market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Surround view systems, bird's eye view systems, and rearview cameras are common camera types used in vehicles. Companies are focusing on developing high-definition cameras for improved image quality and accuracy.

The use of infrared and night vision cameras is also increasing for better visibility in low-light conditions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms is enabling cameras to identify objects and provide real-time alerts to drivers. Overall, the automotive camera market in North America is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The automotive camera market in North America faces a challenge due to high replacement costs for camera modules. This issue deters automakers from integrating expensive camera systems into their vehicles, as customers may perceive the associated costs as prohibitive. These high replacement costs also impact consumer decisions and resale value, making cost-effective solutions a priority for vendors like Teledyne Technologies Inc. to remain competitive.

The Automotive Camera Market in North America faces several challenges. The use of various types of cameras such as developmental, functional, and advanced technology cameras is increasing. However, the cost of implementing these cameras and ensuring their compatibility with different vehicle models can be a significant challenge.

Additionally, ensuring data security and privacy concerns related to the collection and use of data from these cameras is becoming increasingly important. The need for standardization and regulation in the use of these cameras is also a challenge. Furthermore, the rapid advancement of technology and the emergence of new players in the market can make it difficult for established players to keep up. The market for autonomous vehicles and connected cars is expected to grow, bringing new opportunities and challenges for players in the automotive camera market.

Segment Overview

Technology 1.1 Digital

1.2 Infrared

1.3 Thermal Type 2.1 Front view camera

2.2 Rear view camera

2.3 Surround view camera Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Digital- In North America, the automotive camera market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of digital camera technology. This technology offers higher resolution and improved image quality, enabling features like surround-view systems and digital rearview mirrors. These innovations enhance situational awareness, provide wider fields of view, and support advanced functions like lane-keeping assistance and object detection. With the rise of connectivity and autonomous driving, demand for digital camera solutions is increasing. Machine learning and AI are also being incorporated to enhance capabilities, such as object recognition and traffic sign recognition.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Camera Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features and convenient driving experiences in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Automotive cameras, including digital and Infrared models, are essential components of various safety systems such as traffic sign recognition, pedestrian detection, and park assist. These systems enhance vehicle safety by providing real-time images of the vehicle's surroundings, enabling the driver to make informed decisions and prevent accidents.

The market is driven by the increasing focus on vehicle maneuvers and imaging systems that cater to the needs of occupants and the environment. MarketsandMarkets analysis projects continued growth in this sector as automotive manufacturers prioritize safety features like seatbelts and pedestrian detection systems to meet consumer demands and regulatory requirements.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Camera Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. These technologies rely heavily on cameras for image recognition and object detection. The market is driven by factors such as stringent safety regulations, increasing consumer preference for safety features, and the ongoing trend towards connected and autonomous vehicles. The market is segmented based on the type of camera, application, and vehicle type.

The market for forward-facing cameras is expected to dominate due to their widespread use in ADAS and autonomous vehicles. The market for infrared cameras is also expected to grow at a rapid pace due to their use in night vision and thermal imaging applications. The market is highly competitive with numerous players offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The future of the market looks promising with the ongoing development of advanced technologies and the increasing adoption of cameras in vehicles.

