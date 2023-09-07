Automotive Camera Market to grow by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Priority to automotive safety among customers to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera market size is expected to grow by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.91% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Priority to automotive safety among customers is notably driving the market growth. Road transportation stands as a prominent mode of transit across numerous nations. Over the past decade, the automotive industry has been diligently enhancing road safety through accident prevention and injury reduction measures. A substantial portion of accidents stem from human errors triggered by factors such as driver fatigue, distraction, and drowsiness, often exacerbated by lifestyle changes and extended driving durations leading to sleep disorders. Consequently, heightened emphasis on automobile safety is prompting end-users to incorporate advanced safety systems in their vehicles. Innovations within the realm of automotive camera manufacturing have enabled the provision of tailored products, encouraging individuals to integrate automotive cameras into their personal vehicles. This trend is anticipated to propel the growth of the global automotive camera market throughout the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying full report- Download sample report

Automotive Camera Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the automotive camera market by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive camera market share growth in the viewing and sensing camera segment will be significant during the forecast period. The incorporation of cameras featuring both viewing and sensor functionalities is becoming more prevalent in vehicles. A prime example is the integration of rear cameras in cars, equipped with sensors to aid drivers in parking.

Geography Overview:

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the major market for automotive camera market in the region. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Priority to automotive safety among end-users will promote the automotive camera market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Recent trends influencing the market

The increased use of wide-angle camera technology will influence the global automotive camera market growth. The escalation of road accidents and traffic congestion has been considerable in recent years, attributed to the surge in the count of passenger cars, trucks, and buses across all regions. The safety of both passenger vehicles and commercial ones has emerged as a pressing concern for both governments and automobile manufacturers. The application of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules has gained prominence due to their capacity for extensive field coverage and improved image quality. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are exploring safety solutions that identify drivers' blind spots, leading them to employ wide-angle technology to expand the cameras' coverage field. Automotive OEMs and camera module manufacturers are proactively investing in enhancing the output of wide-angle cameras, a trend projected to drive the growth of the global automotive camera market throughout the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high replacement costs associated with camera modules are the major challenge to the global automotive camera market growth. Automotive cameras serve a pivotal role in eliminating blind spots, making them a vital safety component in vehicles, and enhancing drivers' precision and overall driving experience. Initially, these camera systems were predominantly available as optional features in premium and luxury vehicle categories. Nevertheless, the landscape has evolved, with their incorporation extending to entry-level vehicles in developed nations, driven by regulatory mandates and convenience demands. Manufacturers are actively striving to reduce the manufacturing costs of automotive camera systems, enabling wider adoption in mid-trim and entry-level vehicle variants. Sophisticated camera systems encompass features like expansive screen displays, GPS navigation, multiple camera integration, superior image resolution, and night vision capability. This, however, leads to price-conscious consumers, particularly in developing nations, hesitating to integrate automotive cameras due to their elevated costs. This trend could potentially limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the Automotive Camera Market reports:

Company landscape and analysis including ASMPT Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and Veoneer Inc.

Automotive Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASMPT Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mcnex Co. Ltd, Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stellantis NV, Stonkam Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and Veoneer Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

