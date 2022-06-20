Automotive Camera Module Market Recorded 5.65% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Increased Popularity of CMOS Sensors due to Improved Performance|Technavio

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our automotive camera module market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The automotive camera module market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

LG Innotek - The company offers an automotive camera module for analyzing or transmitting the information.

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance, the steady growth of the ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules will offer immense growth opportunities.

The high replacement costs associated with camera modules, the behavioral adaptation of drivers, and the decline in performance during bad weather and low-light conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The automotive camera module market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicle

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Functionality

Driver assistance camera



Driver support camera

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Automotive Camera Module Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Automotive Camera Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2021-2025 29527.61 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 18: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Functionality

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Functionality

6.3 Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Driver assistance camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 25: Driver assistance camera - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Driver support camera - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 27: Driver support camera - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Functionality

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Functionality

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand units)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Autoliv Inc.

Exhibit 50: Autoliv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Autoliv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Autoliv Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Autoliv Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Clarion Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Clarion Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 62: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.6 Kappa optronics GmbH

Exhibit 64: Kappa optronics GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 65: Kappa optronics GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Kappa optronics GmbH - Key offerings

11.7 LG Innotek

Exhibit 67: LG Innotek - Overview



Exhibit 68: LG Innotek - Business segments



Exhibit 69: LG Innotek - Key news



Exhibit 70: LG Innotek - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: LG Innotek - Segment focus

11.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 72: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Mycronic AB

Exhibit 76: Mycronic AB - Overview



Exhibit 77: Mycronic AB - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Mycronic AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Mycronic AB - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 80: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Stonkam Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Stonkam Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Stonkam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

