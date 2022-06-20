Automotive Camera Module Market Recorded 5.65% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Increased Popularity of CMOS Sensors due to Improved Performance|Technavio

Jun 20, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive camera module market size is set to grow by 29527.61 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.88%. Technavio categorizes the automotive camera module market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive camera module market during the forecast period.
Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our automotive camera module market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Camera Module Market size
- Automotive Camera Module Market trends
- Automotive Camera Module Market industry analysis
Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The automotive camera module market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Autoliv Inc., Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Kappa optronics GmbH, LG Innotek, Magna International Inc., Mycronic AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., and Stonkam Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- LG Innotek - The company offers an automotive camera module for analyzing or transmitting the information.
Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Drivers: The increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance, the steady growth of the ADAS market creating demand for camera modules, and the stringent safety regulations leading to increasing adoption of camera modules will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges: The high replacement costs associated with camera modules, the behavioral adaptation of drivers, and the decline in performance during bad weather and low-light conditions will challenge the growth of the market participants.
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The automotive camera module market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth
Automotive Camera Module Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Application
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicle
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Functionality
- Driver assistance camera
- Driver support camera
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Camera Module Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
