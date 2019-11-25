Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Industry Report 2019-2023 with Profiles on Key Players Surface Transforms, Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Rotora, Akebono Brake Industry & Carbon Ceramics

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive carbon ceramic brake discs market has shown rising trends over the years and anticipations are made that the market would grow at a rapid pace in the next four years i.e. 2019 to 2023.

Growth in the market would be primarily driven by a rise in GNI per capita, growth in GDP, increased penetration of off-road vehicles, increase in demand for luxury cars, higher preferences for lightweight brakes, etc. Higher costs of the ceramic brake discs and the compatibility issues are some of the major restraints in the growth of the market. While the market follows some trends, which include passenger cars, commercial vehicles, sports utility vehicles, and growing proliferation of drive-by wire.

Over the past few years, the automotive carbon ceramic brake discs have seen the rise of dominant market leaders in the space. The competition in the global automotive carbon ceramic brake discs market is dominated by the big players, Surface Transforms PLC, Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Rotora Inc., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Carbon Ceramics Ltd. Company profiling of these major players has also been provided in the report with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Scope of the Report



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive carbon ceramic brake discs market by value, by sales channel, by vehicle type, and by region. The report provides a detailed analysis of sales channel, vehicle types and regional analysis of the automotive carbon ceramic brake discs market, including the following regions: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global automotive carbon ceramic brake discs market has forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Carbon Brake Disc Types

2.1.3 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc History

2.2 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc: Production Process

2.2.1 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc Production Steps

2.3 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc Segmentation

2.3.1 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc by Sales Channel

2.3.2 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc by Types of Vehicle

2.4 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc Comparison

2.5 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Disc Benefits



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Vehicle Type (Commercial Cars, Passenger Cars and Others)

3.1.4 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA))

3.2 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Value

3.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: Vehicle Types Analysis

3.3.1 Global Passenger Vehicles Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Value

3.3.1 Global Commercial Vehicles Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis

4.2 North America Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis

4.4 South America Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis

4.5 MEA Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 High GNI Per Capita

5.1.2 Upsurge in GDP

5.1.3 Rising Demand for Luxury Cars

5.1.4 Growing Millennials Spending Power

5.1.5 Upsurge in Demand for Automobiles

5.1.6 Increasing Urban Population

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Higher Costs

5.2.2 Compatibility Issues

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise in Demand for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.3.2 Growing Proliferation of Drive-By Wire

5.3.3 Increased Penetration of Off-Road Vehicles

5.3.4 Rising Preference to Lightweight Brakes



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs Market Share by Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Surface Transforms PLC

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes

7.3 Rotora Inc.

7.4 Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

7.5 Carbon Ceramics Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw4duy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

