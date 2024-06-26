Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market size is set to grow by USD 252.8 million from 2024-2028, Performance and fuel efficiency benefits of carbon ceramic brake pads boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market size is estimated to grow by USD 252.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.62% during the forecast period. Performance and fuel efficiency benefits of carbon ceramic brake pads is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of advanced curved, air foil-shaped vanes leading to lightweight brake calipers. However, high cost of automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors poses a challenge. Key market players include AISIN CORP., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Burg Germany GmbH, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co., Centric Parts, DACC Carbon Co. Ltd., DIXCEL Co. Ltd., EBC Brakes, Laizhou Santa Brake Co. Ltd., Midland Brakes Ltd., Performance Friction Corp., Rotora, SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, TEI Racing, and Wilwood Engineering Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.62% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 252.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.95 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Key companies profiled AISIN CORP., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Burg Germany GmbH, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co., Centric Parts, DACC Carbon Co. Ltd., DIXCEL Co. Ltd., EBC Brakes, Laizhou Santa Brake Co. Ltd., Midland Brakes Ltd., Performance Friction Corp., Rotora, SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, TEI Racing, and Wilwood Engineering Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive brake system industry is experiencing advancements, with a focus on lightweight and high-performance brakes. Players, including StopTech, are investing in technologies like AeroRotor, which increases airflow by 61% for improved cooling. Using lightweight materials, such as aircraft-grade aluminum, reduces kit weight by 8 pounds, enhancing vehicle performance. The demand for carbon ceramic brake rotors is anticipated to rise due to these innovations, contributing to market growth.

The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles. These rotors offer several advantages over traditional brake rotors, including lighter weight, improved thermal conductivity, and longer lifespan. Factors such as the rise in demand for sports utility vehicles and the trend towards electric vehicles are also driving market growth. Additionally, the development of new manufacturing technologies and the increasing availability of affordable options are making carbon ceramic brake rotors more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Overall, the market for carbon ceramic brake rotors is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Carbon ceramic brake rotors are high-performance, durable, and lighter alternatives to cast iron rotors in the automotive industry. However, their premium status is reflected in their substantial price increase. The manufacturing process involves advanced technologies and high-quality materials, contributing to the high cost. Limited availability due to specialized production also drives up prices. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors market faces several challenges. These include the high production cost due to the use of advanced materials and complex manufacturing processes. Additionally, the high initial investment required for the production setup is a significant barrier to entry for new players. Furthermore, the market is highly competitive with established players dominating the market share. Consumers also prefer the longevity and performance of carbon ceramic rotors but are deterred by their high price point. Lastly, the regulatory environment is constantly evolving, with new emissions standards and safety regulations adding to the complexity of the market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Type 2.1 Drilled rotors

2.2 Slotted rotors Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger car segment is a key market for automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors. These rotors, made from carbon fiber-reinforced ceramic matrix composites, offer superior braking performance, longevity, and weight reduction. High-performance and luxury car manufacturers, such as Porsche and Ferrari, use these rotors for their exceptional stopping power and reduced unsprung mass. Carbon ceramic rotors also have a longer lifespan and contribute to improved fuel efficiency, making them a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice for consumers. The demand for passenger cars equipped with these advanced braking systems is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market encompasses high-performance materials, including carbon ceramic, that are increasingly adopted in the aerospace and automotive sectors for their exceptional properties. These materials offer superior durability, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for demanding applications such as aerospace braking and drag racing. Carbon ceramic rotors are manufactured using a combination of resins, powders, and fibers. Shortfiber discs and longfiber discs are two common types of carbon ceramic rotors, each with unique advantages. Shortfiber discs provide excellent wear resistance and thermal performance, while longfiber discs offer superior braking performance and longevity. Consumer preferences for high-performance braking systems continue to drive the adoption rate of carbon ceramic rotors in the automotive sector. These rotors offer significant benefits over traditional aluminum composite rotors, including improved reliability, reduced brake fade, and enhanced braking performance. Overall, the carbon ceramic brake rotors market is poised for continued growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and the desire for improved braking systems.

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global automotive lighting market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in vehicle technology and increasing demand for enhanced safety features. Key factors driving this market include the rising adoption of LED and OLED technologies, which offer energy efficiency and longer lifespan. Additionally, the surge in electric vehicle production and stringent government regulations for road safety are propelling market expansion. Major players are focusing on innovative lighting solutions, such as adaptive lighting and laser headlights, to gain a competitive edge. The market's growth trajectory is further supported by consumer preferences for stylish and customizable lighting options in vehicles.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors market refers to the production and sale of carbon ceramic brake rotors for use in automobiles. These rotors offer superior performance compared to traditional cast iron rotors, providing enhanced braking power, lighter weight, and greater durability. The market for carbon ceramic brake rotors is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and the growing trend towards lighter and more efficient components in automotive design. Factors such as the high cost of production and the limited availability of raw materials used in manufacturing carbon ceramic rotors may hinder market growth. The market for carbon ceramic brake rotors is segmented by vehicle type, technology, and region. The technology segment includes ceramic composite and carbon fiber reinforced ceramic materials. The market for carbon ceramic brake rotors is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles and the ongoing trend towards lighter and more efficient automotive components.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Type

Drilled Rotors



Slotted Rotors

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio