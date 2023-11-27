Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market to grow by USD 255.03 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AISIN CORP., Alcon Components Ltd. and Brembo Spa, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is estimated to grow by USD 255.03 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.74%. The automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market are AISIN CORP., Alcon Components Ltd., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Baer Inc., Burg Germany GmbH, CARBON REVOLUTION LTD., DACC Carbon Co. Ltd., DIXCEL Co.,Ltd., LAIZHOU SANTA BRAKE CO., LTD, Midland Brakes Ltd., Performance Friction Corp., Rotora, Surface Transforms Plc, TEI Racing, and Wilwood Engineering Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

AISIN CORP. - The company offers automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors such as ultra-premium brake pads, disc brake rotors, and brake master cylinders.

Alcon Components Ltd. - The company offers automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors such as 6-pot brake caliper, and 10-pot brake caliper and their categories.

Brembo Spa - The company offers brakes of its own brand for other brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, and others.

For details on companies and their offerings

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market with a 41% contribution to the global market growth. Various factors such as technological advancements, growing demand for high-performance vehicles, and stringent regulations favoring the reduction of carbon emissions drive the European market growth. The adoption of carbon ceramic brake rotors plays an important role in the strict regulations and environmental policies in Europe.

Impactful driver- Performance and fuel efficiency benefits of carbon ceramic brake pads

Performance and fuel efficiency benefits of carbon ceramic brake pads Key Trend - Development of advanced curved, airfoil-shaped vanes leading to lightweight brake calipers

- Development of advanced curved, airfoil-shaped vanes leading to lightweight brake calipers Major Challenges - Relatively high cost of ownership and incompatibility for everyday driving

Market Segmentation

The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. Superior braking performance, longevity, and reduced weight are some of the advantages that have made carbon ceramic brake rotors increasingly popular among high-performance and luxury passenger car manufacturers. Lightweight carbon ceramic rotors enhance fuel efficiency, thus reducing the carbon footprint of passenger cars equipped with these brakes.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

The automotive brake pad market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,720.34 million.

The silicon carbide fiber market size is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.31 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

