Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market to grow by USD 255.03 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AISIN CORP., Alcon Components Ltd. and Brembo Spa, and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

27 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is estimated to grow by USD 255.03 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.74%. The automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market are AISIN CORP., Alcon Components Ltd., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Baer Inc., Burg Germany GmbH, CARBON REVOLUTION LTD., DACC Carbon Co. Ltd., DIXCEL Co.,Ltd., LAIZHOU SANTA BRAKE CO., LTD, Midland Brakes Ltd., Performance Friction Corp., Rotora, Surface Transforms Plc, TEI Racing, and Wilwood Engineering Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • AISIN CORP. - The company offers automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors such as ultra-premium brake pads, disc brake rotors, and brake master cylinders.
  • Alcon Components Ltd. - The company offers automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors such as 6-pot brake caliper, and 10-pot brake caliper and their categories.
  • Brembo Spa - The company offers brakes of its own brand for other brands like Aston Martin, Bentley, and others.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market with a 41% contribution to the global market growth. Various factors such as technological advancements, growing demand for high-performance vehicles, and stringent regulations favoring the reduction of carbon emissions drive the European market growth. The adoption of carbon ceramic brake rotors plays an important role in the strict regulations and environmental policies in Europe. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Performance and fuel efficiency benefits of carbon ceramic brake pads
  • Key Trend - Development of advanced curved, airfoil-shaped vanes leading to lightweight brake calipers
  • Major Challenges - Relatively high cost of ownership and incompatibility for everyday driving

 Market Segmentation

  • The passenger cars segment is significant during the forecast period. Superior braking performance, longevity, and reduced weight are some of the advantages that have made carbon ceramic brake rotors increasingly popular among high-performance and luxury passenger car manufacturers. Lightweight carbon ceramic rotors enhance fuel efficiency, thus reducing the carbon footprint of passenger cars equipped with these brakes.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The automotive brake pad market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,720.34 million.

The silicon carbide fiber market size is expected to increase by USD 775 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.1%.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.74%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.31

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment to drive the growth - Technavio

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market to increase by USD 2.95 billion during 2022-2027 | Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment to drive the growth - Technavio

The automatic irrigation equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.95 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the...
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe to USD 202.48 million growth between 2022 - 2027 | Growth Driven by Digitalization of HR divisions of organizations - Technavio

The Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.