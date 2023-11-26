Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market to grow by USD 248 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dallara Group Srl and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is estimated to grow by USD 248 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.57%. The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive carbon monocoque chassis market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dallara Group Srl, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S p A, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Rimac Automobili, RUF Automobile GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Dallara Group Srl: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis for sports cars using carbon composite materials.

Ferrari NV: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis which is lighter than metal, while its resistance to heat, fatigue, and chemical reactions is very strong.

Horacio Pagani S p A: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis equipped with six-point safety belts and covered in Nomex flame retardant material.

The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis equipped with six-point safety belts and covered in Nomex flame retardant material. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high market sales of sports and super sports cars in the US fuel the growth of the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market in North America . In addition, factors including the strong presence of motor racing events such as the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR racing, Formula 1 races, numerous deserts, and street racing events are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Joint collaborations between various stakeholders

Key Trend - Increasing penetration rate in automotive applications, chassis, and body panels

Major Challenges - Issues in scaling up production

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the ICE segment is significant during the forecast period. There has been an increasing use of the carbon monocoque chassis in ICE vehicles since 1981, particularly in racing cars. In addition, there is a growing adoption of fiber materials in hoods, tailgates, axles, and braking systems, among others which has minimized the cost of carbon fiber materials, fuelling its adoption in the monocoque chassis market. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy

