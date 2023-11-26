Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market to grow by USD 248 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dallara Group Srl and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, many more

News provided by

Technavio

26 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is estimated to grow by USD 248 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.57%. The automotive carbon monocoque chassis market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive carbon monocoque chassis market are Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dallara Group Srl, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Ferrari NV, Horacio Pagani S p A, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., McLaren Group Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, Multimatic Inc., Rimac Automobili, RUF Automobile GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  •  Dallara Group Srl: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis for sports cars using carbon composite materials.
  •  Ferrari NV: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis which is lighter than metal, while its resistance to heat, fatigue, and chemical reactions is very strong.
  • Horacio Pagani S p A: The company offers automotive carbon monocoque chassis equipped with six-point safety belts and covered in Nomex flame retardant material.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • North America accounts for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high market sales of sports and super sports cars in the US fuel the growth of the automotive carbon monocoque chassis market in North America. In addition, factors including the strong presence of motor racing events such as the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR racing, Formula 1 races, numerous deserts, and street racing events are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Joint collaborations between various stakeholders
  • Key Trend - Increasing penetration rate in automotive applications, chassis, and body panels
  • Major Challenges - Issues in scaling up production

 Market Segmentation

  • The market share growth of the ICE segment is significant during the forecast period. There has been an increasing use of the carbon monocoque chassis in ICE vehicles since 1981, particularly in racing cars. In addition, there is a growing adoption of fiber materials in hoods, tailgates, axles, and braking systems, among others which has minimized the cost of carbon fiber materials, fuelling its adoption in the monocoque chassis market. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The automotive camless engine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 70.09% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 40,885.26 million

The automotive retreaded tires market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,112.5 million

Automotive Carbon Monocoque Chassis Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application 

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Cufflinks Market to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Boucheron Holding SAS, and Cartier SA and Burberry Group Plc, and many more - Technavio

Cufflinks Market to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Boucheron Holding SAS, and Cartier SA and Burberry Group Plc, and many more - Technavio

The cufflinks market is estimated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.93%. The cufflinks market is fragmented owing ...
Waste Recycling Services Market to grow by USD 18.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations to drive the growth- Technavio

Waste Recycling Services Market to grow by USD 18.98 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations to drive the growth- Technavio

The waste recycling services market is expected to grow by USD 18.98 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.