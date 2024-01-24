Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Chassis Application Dominates Market Value - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market by Resin Type (PA, PEEK, PPS, PC, PP), Application (Exterior, Interior, Chassis, Powertrain & UTH), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market is expected to undergo significant growth, with a market size that is anticipated to more than double by 2028. A comprehensive Industry Outlook reports an encouraging 13.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from a base of USD 522 million in 2023.

The detailed research highlights an increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, with a particular emphasis on applications such as engine covers, airbag containers, and various exterior and interior automotive parts. This industry is looking in-depth at how factors like technology advancements and evolving OEM preferences are shaping market trends.

Chassis Application Dominates Market Value

Within this thriving market, chassis applications hold a significant portion of the overall market share, backed by an ongoing commitment among automakers to marrying vehicle lightweighting with the uncompromised integrity of occupant safety. The landscape echoes a strong utilization of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) in high-performance automotive segments.

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Leading CAGR

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate and lead in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) production in this area, along with an established supply chain, plays a pivotal role in the market dynamics.

The extensive analysis covered by the report takes into account key influencers, market strategies, and an array of opportunities that could fuel further growth. It offers insightful data into the automotive carbon thermoplastic market's ecosystem, inclusive of material suppliers, OEMs, and a solid professional network.

Company Profiling Unveils Industry Leaders

Several industry-leading companies have been profiled, providing an extensive perspective on their market strategies and innovations. These organizations represent a cross-section of international expertise and are recognized for their contributions to technological growth within the automotive carbon thermoplastic sector.

Key Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Explored

Meticulous analysis of drivers such as the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the growing use of carbon thermoplastics in automotive design.

Comprehensive look at challenges including the high cost of production and the need for more competitive manufacturing technologies.

Profound insights into the vast opportunities presented by the changing focus of automotive OEMs towards CFRTP.

The report not only serves as a barometer for the current state of the market but also acts as a beacon for future trends and the potential for innovation within the industry.

Competitive Analysis Highlights Key Players

An exhaustive competitive analysis is included, which scrutinizes the market shares, services, and strategic growth manoeuvers of the leading players. Well-established firms from Germany, Belgium, the United States, Japan, and beyond are among those reviewed, offering a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the automotive carbon thermoplastic market.

The publication stands as a significant resource for stakeholders seeking to understand and navigate the spectrum of the automotive carbon thermoplastic market, offering strategic insights and comprehensive market evaluations. As the automotive industry marches toward a more sustainable and efficient future, this report will undoubtedly guide critical business decisions and foster informed strategic planning.

