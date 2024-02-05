Automotive Catalyst Market to grow by USD 2.46 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is estimated to contribute 60% growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive catalyst market is estimated to grow by USD 2.46 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 60% to the growth during the forecast period. The increasing population and heightened automobile demand are propelling regional growth, with China leading in market share. Major players like BASF, Johnson Matthey, and Umicore operate production facilities in China. Additionally, Japan is a significant contributor to the growth in the region, with companies like Umicore maintaining a robust presence. Leveraging joint ventures enables firms to effectively compete in local markets, facilitating substantial gains in the country.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Catalyst Market 2023-2027

Increasing vehicle production is the key factor driving the growth. The autocatalyst is witnessing a surge in demand due to the growing need for converters that mitigate pollutants like nitrogen oxides. Platinum, palladium, and rhodium play crucial roles in autocatalysts. As global automobile production rises, the demand for autocatalysts is expected to follow suit. Stricter regulations governing nitrogen oxide emissions in Europe and North America, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency's NOx Limits and Allowances Trading Program, are positively influencing the autocatalyst market by driving the need for compliant solutions.

BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corning Inc., Cummins Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, INTERKAT Catalyst GmbH, Johnson Matthey Plc, Norman G. Clark A Asia Pty Ltd., Northam Platinum Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Shell plc, Sinocat Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Stella Chemifa Corp., Tenneco Inc., Topsoes AS, Toyota Motor Corp., Umicore SA, and Vikas Group are key companies.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and ruthenium and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The light-duty vehicle segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The Clean Air Act is tightening regulations for emissions from light-duty commercial vehicles, driving the demand for autocatalysts. Traditional platinum catalysts are being replaced with cost-effective palladium due to rising commodity prices. Manufacturers commonly use palladium-rhodium combinations, while some still employ platinum-palladium-rhodium catalysts. The global increase in light-duty commercial vehicle production is anticipated to further fuel the demand for autocatalysts.

Recycling automotive catalysts is the primary trend shaping the growth.

is the primary trend shaping the growth. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Automotive Catalyst Applications

Automotive catalysts, like catalytic converters, play a crucial role in emission control technology, helping automotive exhaust systems meet strict environmental regulations by reducing vehicle emissions. These catalysts often contain precious metals like palladium and platinum group metals, which facilitate the conversion of harmful pollutants into less harmful substances. They are used in various types of catalytic converters, including three-way catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, contributing to the reduction of nitrogen oxides and other pollutants in vehicle exhaust. These catalysts are essential components of green vehicle technologies, supporting sustainable transportation solutions and clean air initiatives by enabling vehicles to comply with stringent automotive emission standards.

