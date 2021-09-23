Automotive Catalytic Converter Market to Record $ 2.93 Bn Growth during 2021-2025 | Stringent Regulations on Emissions to Boost Growth | Technavio

To Know Exact Growth Variance and the Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Request A Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Stringent regulations to control emissions, reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost associated with replacement, increasing sales (by volume) of all-electric vehicles, and the downsides and drawbacks of using automotive catalytic converters will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive catalytic converter market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market size

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market trends

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market industry analysis

This study identifies developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive catalytic converter market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive catalytic converter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive catalytic converter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive catalytic converter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive catalytic converter market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

Continental AG

Eberspacher Group

Faurecia SE

Johnson Matthey Plc

Katcon Global

Klarius Products Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

