Automotive Center Console Market Size to grow by USD 7.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increasing SUV Sales | Technavio

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our automotive center console market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The automotive center console market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as emphasizing their unique selling points (USP), diversifying their product portfolios, and adding compelling features to their products to compete in the market. Continental AG, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, FIT AG, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG, GRAMMER AG, HASCO Co. Ltd., International Automotive Components Group SA, Leggett and Platt Inc., Lund Motion Products Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Methode Electronics Inc., Novares Group SA, Novem Group SA, and Weber GmbH and Co. KG are some of the major market participants.

Continental AG - The company offers automotive center consoles with different surface materials such as Acella, Acella Eco green, and Acella Go.

The company offers automotive center consoles with different surface materials such as Acella, Acella Eco green, and Acella Go. To know about the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing SUV sales, increasing cabin features and personalization, and the rising demand for premium cabin features will offer immense growth opportunities for Automotive Center Console Market . However, the fluctuation in material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Application

SUV



Premium



Standard



Luxury

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The automotive center console market share growth in the SUV segment will be significant for revenue generation. SUVs have a wide scope for center consoles because of the presence of multiple rear rows. The SUV segment includes vehicles like Nissan X-Trail, Honda CR-V, and others. The top-selling markets in the SUV segment are the US and China. Moreover, the higher growth rate toward the end of the forecast period is due to the improving quality of console design and higher penetration of center consoles by the end of the forecast period in the SUV segment.

will be significant for revenue generation. SUVs have a wide scope for center consoles because of the presence of multiple rear rows. The SUV segment includes vehicles like Nissan X-Trail, Honda CR-V, and others. The top-selling markets in the SUV segment are the US and China. Moreover, the higher growth rate toward the end of the forecast period is due to the improving quality of console design and higher penetration of center consoles by the end of the forecast period in the SUV segment. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the automotive center console market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of global key players, as well as an increasing number of regional and local players, will facilitate the automotive center console market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Automotive Center Console Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Automotive Center Console Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Automotive Center Console Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive center console market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive center console market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive center console market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive center console market vendors

Automotive Center Console Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.56 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Emerson Electric Co., Faurecia SE, FIT AG, Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG, GRAMMER AG, HASCO Co. Ltd., International Automotive Components Group SA, Leggett and Platt Inc., Lund Motion Products Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Methode Electronics Inc., Novares Group SA, Novem Group SA, and Weber GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on SUV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on SUV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on SUV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Premium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Premium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Premium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Standard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Standard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Standard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Standard - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Standard - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Luxury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Luxury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Luxury - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Luxury - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Luxury - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.4 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 102: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Faurecia SE

Exhibit 107: Faurecia SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: Faurecia SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Faurecia SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Faurecia SE - Segment focus

10.6 Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Fritz Draxlmaier GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 GRAMMER AG

Exhibit 114: GRAMMER AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 115: GRAMMER AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 116: GRAMMER AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 117: GRAMMER AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 118: GRAMMER AG - Segment focus

10.8 HASCO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 119: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Lund Motion Products Inc.

Exhibit 122: Lund Motion Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lund Motion Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Lund Motion Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Methode Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 125: Methode Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Methode Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Methode Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Methode Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Novares Group SA

Exhibit 129: Novares Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Novares Group SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Novares Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Novares Group SA - Key offerings

10.12 Novem Group SA

Exhibit 133: Novem Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 134: Novem Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Novem Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Novem Group SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

